Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and More

Komi Can’t Communicate remains popular to this day and has fans wondering if it’ll adapt more of the manga in the future. The series’ premise is charming and simple, following the deceptively popular Shouko Komi as she tries to overcome her communication disorder. While we wait on more details about the show’s future, we’ll provide all details possible for Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3!

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3: Cast and Plot

This is a developing story, and until we have official confirmation of the anime getting a third season, we’ll provide all details to fill in the blanks. Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 would pick up where Season 2 left off, the plot leading into the second year as Komi continues her quest to get 100 friends.

With the release pattern of the previous seasons, we can reasonably expect a new season to air either late 2023 or early 2024. The anime left off at Chapter 129, meaning that if/when Season 3 premieres, it’ll continue from 130 onward. The series is available to stream on Netflix.

Komi Can’t Communicate has been endearing and fun so far, with 24 hearty episodes built up already and a strong voice cast behind the characters. The Japanese voice cast for the series so far is the following:

Aoi Koga (Kaguya-sama: Love is War) as Shouko Komi

Gakuto Kajiwara (Black Clover) as Hitohito Tadano

Rie Murakawa (Non Non Biyori) as Najimi Osana

Yukiyo Fujii (Sailor Moon Crystal) as Himiko Agari

Rina Hidaka (Sword Art Online) as Ren Yamai

Rumi Okubo (Fate/Apocrypha) as Omoharu Nakanaka

Ami Maeshima (BanG Dream!) as Makeru Yadano

Maaya Uchida (The Promised Neverland) as Himeko Kishi

Sarah Emi Bridcutt (Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V) as Akako Onigashima

Kenji Akabane (Saint Seiya: Legend of Sanctuary) as Shigeo Chiarai

Yuga Satou as Taisei Sonoda

Kensho Ono (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Mono Shinobino

Megumi Han (Hunter x Hunter) as Nokoko Inaka

Ruriko Aoki (Hyrule Warriors Legends) as Nene Onemine

Yurika Moriyama as Kaede Otori

Shinichirou Kamio as Makoto Katai

Katsuyuki Miura as Shisuto Naruse

Shotaro Uzawa as Chuushaku Kometani

Minami Takahashi (Food Wars) as Ayami Sasaki

Fumiko Uchimura (How Not to Summon a Demon Lord) as Mikuni Katou

Live Mukai as Amami Satou

Mari Uchiyama as Eiko Ushiroda

Naoki Kuwata as Hoshio Maeda

Norihito Hase as Toshio Seikimatsu

Tooru Arizumi as Yuuji Otaku

As the story develops and more characters such as the second-year classmates are introduced, we’ll update this list!

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 3 Trailer

As this story is still developing, we don’t currently have a trailer available, but updates will be made once an announcement drops!

There’s a lot on the wishlist for what to see in Komi Can’t Communicate, but the release of Season 3 is easily the main one. We’ll keep you posted with any incoming updates!

