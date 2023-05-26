Images: Netflix / Coamix, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Record of Ragnarok is having a good year in 2023. The manga is still going month after month, with stunning results for recent rounds and brand-new challengers emerging. What’s more, the excellent anime adaptation on Netflix just got confirmation of a second part to Season 2. But what’s in the future for the Seinen anime? Will Record of Ragnarok release a Season 3? Read on for our coverage!

Record of Ragnarok Season 3: Is it Confirmed?

As of now, we don’t have full confirmation of Record of Ragnarok getting a Season 3 release, but signs seem to point to it likely happening. Not only would it be a major disappointment to the fans, of whom the numbers are growing for the series, but the tournament and focal point of the story won’t even have reached its halfway point if the show doesn’t renew for Season 3.

Naturally, this has never stopped Netflix before. Remember Knights of Sidonia’s story getting concluded there? You shouldn’t, because it never did, with the show’s rights instead going to Funimation later.

But Record of Ragnarok would easily merit a Season 3, if not additionally a Season 4 and 5. Each season, with S2 Part 2’s confirmation, seems to cover 3 rounds of the series planned 13, and that’s without consideration of whether Siegfried will act as a 14th tiebreaker contestant.

Which Fighters Would Feature in Record of Ragnarok Season 3?

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company

Record of Ragnarok Season 3, if paced similarly to the rest of the show, would show Round 7-9. This would encompass the explosive, amazing past couple of matches including Qin Shi Huang vs. Hades, and Nikola Tesla vs. Beelzebub. The latest match, Leonidas vs. Apollo, would likely also feature, with fan anticipation building as we’ve continued to see impressive, gorgeous chapters of the manga tell their stories.

But of course, take this all with a grain of salt, as this is a developing story and we’ll update you with any new information on the state and potential release of Record of Ragnarok Season 3.

- This article was updated on May 26th, 2023