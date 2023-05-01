When Does Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 Release?

Image: Graphinica / Yumeta Company

Record of Ragnarok has had an especially good time since 2021, getting English editions printed for its manga, and debuting a hit ONA anime adaptation on Netflix. The series, as silly as it can be, is also one of the most engaging new seinen series around, a clash of mortals and gods to determine the fate of mankind. But despite continuing popularity and a recent release of new episodes in January 2023, Record of Ragnarok Season 2 still has yet to drop Part 2.

What is the Release Window for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2?

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 is expected for a 2023 release window, but its exact date is still TBD. The first 10 episodes released exclusively on Netflix on January 26, 2023, with the remaining 5 comprising the rest of the season, so think of it as a second cour, even though they’ll all drop simultaneously.

Related: Record of Ragnarok Chapter 78 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers: A Prisoner in Tartarus

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 has so far shown us the epic fights between Jack the Ripper and Hercules, as well as Raiden Tameemon and Shiva. The fights, much like the rest of the series, took an interesting yet violent and dramatic turn, but the 10th episode ends on a glorious cliffhanger. Buddha, initially announced as the 6th fighter for the gods, vowed to fight for humanity, joining their side in Ragnarok.

If you’re curious about who he fights, and all fights in the manga and anime so far, we’ve got you covered. You can also keep track of which side currently has the lead, as well as each round’s winners and losers. But for the next fight, Buddha must tangle with the God of Misfortune, in Round 6 to close out the season.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023