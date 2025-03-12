Meghan Markle’s Podcast Relaunch Faces Scrutiny Over Guest Choices

Meghan Markle’s podcast, developed in collaboration with Lemonoda Media, is set to relaunch in 2025, but it’s already attracting scrutiny. Industry experts and critics are questioning the podcast’s direction and the guests Markle plans to feature.

Public relations expert Edward Coram James, CEO of Go Up, shared his thoughts with Newsweek, advising Markle to rethink her approach, especially when it comes to guest selection. “The one thing that isn’t wise is leaning into interviewing famous people,” he stated.

According to him, Markle’s move to California and her choice of celebrity friends may not resonate well with the British public. “People don’t actually like the fact she fled the UK to go and live with these people the British public perceive to be these glitzy Montecito types living in Santa Barbara.”

He contrasted this with Prince Harry, who has maintained a relatable image through his advocacy for wounded veterans, conservation, and environmental issues. “Those are the kind of things people will get on board with,” James added. He went on to emphasize that the dazzling lifestyle associated with Hollywood celebrities could alienate Markle from her audience, which runs counter to her supposed goal of being relatable on her show.

“That’s the whole point of it, ‘hi I’m nice, I’m kind, I’m relatable.’ So probably the best thing she could do is stop inviting famous people on and to start leaning in a little bit more to some of the things Harry leans into.” – Edward Coram James

As Meghan Markle gets ready to step into the already packed world of podcasting, supporters of the royal couple might be especially curious to find out if Markle takes this advice to heart. She could choose guests who are more connected to her work in advocacy instead of focusing on famous personalities or celebrity culture.

Sources: Newsweek

