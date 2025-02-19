Meta Has Route For AI Sea Cable System

Meta has introduced Project Waterworth, an ambitious plan to build a new undersea cable system aimed at improving global AI technology. This project involves a massive investment of billions of dollars and will involve laying more than 50,000 kilometers of cable, making it the longest undersea cable in the world. The cable will run through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans, connecting the east and west coasts of the United States to countries like Brazil, South Africa, India, and Australia.

The design of the cable focuses on durability, with special features to reduce damage from things like ship anchors, including deep-sea routes and better methods for burying the cable in shallower, riskier spots.

This new cable will use advanced technology, with 24 fiber pairs, which is more than most existing systems, allowing for much faster and more reliable internet connections. This capacity is especially important as the world becomes more connected and relies more on high-bandwidth services.

Project Waterworth will create three new ocean routes, providing vital high-speed connections that are important for the growth of AI technologies. It’s seen as a crucial step towards encouraging economic collaboration and ensuring that digital access is available to everyone, particularly in India, where investment in digital infrastructure is already moving forward.

Meta has a lot of experience in building undersea cables, having completed over 20 such projects with various partners. This experience has guided the planning and building of Project Waterworth, with a focus on efficiency and durability. The cable will be routed in deep water, up to 7,000 meters, to reduce risks and improve its lifespan, while advanced techniques for burying the cable in shallower areas will provide more protection.

The main purpose of Project Waterworth is to create strong and extensive global internet connectivity to support the ongoing growth and use of AI technologies. Meta wants to make sure the advantages of AI are available to everyone, no matter where they are located. This project is seen as a key part of the global digital infrastructure, helping many different online services like communication, video streaming, and transactions.

Source: Meta

