Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Full English Voice Cast

Mobile Suit Gundam is over 40 years old, but still retains a loyal fandom to this day, with The Witch from Mercury being the latest in a long line of mainline entries. It’s always exciting to have new content in what is possibly the most iconic mecha anime franchise ever. But fans are abuzz about this one, featuring the first female lead character, and exploring fascinating themes with its storytelling. There’s been particular discussion about the English voice cast for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury as its the episodes begin to release, so be sure to get caught up!

Who is in the English Dub Cast for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury?

While only the prologue’s English dub has been released as of January 30, 2023, on Crunchyroll, The Witch from Mercury has undergone quite a bit of discussion due to its cast. The English voice cast was announced and listed by Crunchyroll as shown below:

Suletta voiced by Jill Harris (Noelle Silva in Black Clover)

voiced by Jill Harris (Noelle Silva in Black Clover) Miorine voiced by Natalie Van Sistine (Yor in SPY x FAMILY)

voiced by Natalie Van Sistine (Yor in SPY x FAMILY) Prospera voiced by Elizabeth Maxwell (Zephia in Fire Emblem Engage)

voiced by Elizabeth Maxwell (Zephia in Fire Emblem Engage) Guel voiced by Bradley Gareth (Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man)

voiced by Bradley Gareth (Eternity Devil in Chainsaw Man) Elan voiced by Aaron Dismuke (Senku in Dr. STONE)

voiced by Aaron Dismuke (Senku in Dr. STONE) Chuatury voiced by Brittany Karbowski (Camie in My Hero Academia)

voiced by Brittany Karbowski (Camie in My Hero Academia) Nika voiced by Bryn Apprill (Kobeni in Chainsaw Man)

voiced by Bryn Apprill (Kobeni in Chainsaw Man) Shaddiq voiced by Alejandro Saab (Cheng in Link Click)

voiced by Alejandro Saab (Cheng in Link Click) Delling voiced by Gabe Kunda (Desha in Ranking of Kings)

voiced by Gabe Kunda (Desha in Ranking of Kings) Vim voiced by Christopher R. Sabat (Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z)

voiced by Christopher R. Sabat (Vegeta in Dragon Ball Z) Nuno voiced by Eric Vale (Sanji in One Piece)

voiced by Eric Vale (Sanji in One Piece) Lauda voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha (Kamioka in Horimiya)

voiced by Nazeeh Tarsha (Kamioka in Horimiya) Lilique voiced by Sara Ragsdale (Maria in Tomodachi Game)

voiced by Sara Ragsdale (Maria in Tomodachi Game) Petra voiced by Kimberly Grace (Hachi in My Roommate is a Cat)

voiced by Kimberly Grace (Hachi in My Roommate is a Cat) Felsi voiced by Alexis Tipton (Anna in takt op. Destiny)

voiced by Alexis Tipton (Anna in takt op. Destiny) Rouji voiced by Kristin Payne (Jesse in Southern Truths)

voiced by Kristin Payne (Jesse in Southern Truths) Secilla voiced by Cassie Ewulu (Akira in Kemono Jihen)

voiced by Cassie Ewulu (Akira in Kemono Jihen) Sarius voiced by Mike Smith (Dr. Breeler in Wasteland 3)

voiced by Mike Smith (Dr. Breeler in Wasteland 3) Rajan voiced by Ian Sinclair (Einar in VINLAND SAGA)

voiced by Ian Sinclair (Einar in VINLAND SAGA) Haro voiced by Jerry Jewell (Kyo in Fruits Basket)

The voice cast is largely comprised of veteran voice talent that’ll get anybody excited to see these characters brought to life in English. However, the show has not been immune to controversy with some of its casting.

What is the Controversy about the English Cast of The Witch from Mercury?

While it opens up a wider debate, the main issue being taken with the English cast is Jill Harris, a Texas-based voice actor, in the role of Suletta. While other Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) actors have been cast as characters with similar heritage, Suletta’s character is implied to have similar background inherited from her father as shown in the prologue.

The issues brought up largely have to do with minority roles being given to non-minority actors despite them being huge opportunities, such as for the MENA community. The community has taken note of this development and whether future instances arise. But Harris is a proven talent in the industry, whose achievements should also not be overlooked.

When Does The Witch from Mercury English Dub Air?

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury premiered its English dub with the prologue on Crunchyroll on January 30, 2023, and episode 1 will air on the streaming service on February 5, 2023. Episodes 1-12 are currently available to stream in the Japanese dub with English subtitles as well, and part 2 of the series will release in April 2023.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023