My Adventures With Superman: Release Date, Time, and Schedule

My Adventures with Superman is the animated series that follows the Last Son of Krypton’s early exploits as a hero and a rookie reporter for the Daily Planet. With a charming anime-inspired art style and a story that promises to explore an underrepresented era of the iconic hero’s life, fans of the Man of Steel are eager to know when the first episode of My Adventures With Superman is coming out. Here is a breakdown of the release date and airing schedule for My Adventures with Superman.

My Adventures With Superman Release Date

The first two episodes of My Adventures with Superman are set to premiere back-to-back on Adult Swim on July 7th, 2023, at 12:AM ET. After the first two episodes premiere, new episodes will be released weekly. Below is a list of when every episode of My Adventures with Superman will air on Adult Swim.

Episode 1: “My Adventures as a Normal Man” – July 7th, 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episode 2: “My Adventures as a Normal Man” – July 7th, 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episode 3: “My Interview with Superman” – July 14th, 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episode 4: “Let’s Go To Ivo Towee, You Say” – July 21st, 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episode 5 “You Will Believe a Man Can Lie” – Jully 28th. 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episode 6: “My Adventures With Mad Science” – August 4th, 2023, 12:AM ET.

Episodes of My Adventures With Superman will be available on HBO Max immediately after their premiere on Adult Swim. They will follow the same weekly- release schedule, so you won’t be able to binge the series until all six episodes have premiered.

What is My Adventures with Superman About?

My Adventures With Superman follows a twenty-something-year-old Clark Kent as he moves from Smallville to Metropolis and works to establish his superhero alter-ego. Eager to pursue truth and justice as Clark Kent, the soon-to-be Man of Steel lands a job as a reporter for the Daily Planet and befriends Lois Lane and Jimmy Olson. As he learns the ropes of crime-fighting and investigative journalism, Clark will battle supervillains, discover the truth of his extraterrestrial heritage, and pursue a blossoming romance with Lois.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023