Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Release Date Schedule (Season 2): When to Expect New Episodes

Are you looking for the Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Release Date Schedule for Season 1 so you know when to expect new episodes? If you’re a fan of the Horimiya manga series, you’ll be excited to know that the anime adaptation, Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, has premiered. Produced by CloverWorks, the anime covers chapters that have not yet been animated, so you won’t want to miss out on any of the charming moments. Here’s a schedule of when new episodes will be released so you can keep up with the series.

Full Horimiya: The Missing Pieces Release Date Schedule (Season 2): When You Can Expect New Episodes

Kyouko Hori, a high school student, is well-regarded by her peers for her amiable personality and academic accomplishments. However, Kyouko is concealing a secret side to her life. Due to her parents’ frequent absences due to work, Kyouko is responsible for caring for her younger brother and managing household chores, which leaves her with spare time to cultivate friendships and engage in social activities beyond school.

Izumi Miyamura is often perceived as a brooding otaku who wears glasses. However, he is a kind-hearted person who struggles with academics. Despite his long hair, he has nine piercings and a tattoo on his back and left shoulder. By chance, Miyamura and Hori encounter each other outside of school and are surprised by what they see.

Despite their initial differences, they quickly become close friends and share aspects of themselves that they have never revealed to anyone else. What chapters can you expect to see in Season 2 of Horimiya during the 13-episode second season?

Episode Date 1 July 1, 2023 2 July 8, 2023 3 July 15, 2023 4 July 22, 2023 5 July 29, 2023 6 August 5, 2023 7 August 12, 2023 8 August 19, 2023 9 August 26, 2023 10 September 2, 2023 11 September 9, 2023 12 September 16, 2023 13 September 23, 2023

Fans of the Horimiya anime series are excited about The Missing Pieces, considered the second season, and will focus on specific chapters from the manga. Episodes will cover chapters 8, 9, 11, 21, 25, 47, 54, 60, 63, 76, and 86 and previously unreleased manga moments. Viewers can look forward to more heartwarming scenes featuring the main couple and their loved ones and the introduction of Takeru Sengoku, Kakeru’s father, who has a close relationship with Kyouko’s parents. You can watch Horimiya: The Missing Pieces with a Crunchyroll subscription.

