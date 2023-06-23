Image: Toho Animation

Are you looking for a Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 schedule so you know when you can expect new episodes? The finale of season 1 focused on character development and set the stage for season 2 to dive into new and thrilling volumes of the light novel series by Rifujin na Magonote. What can viewers anticipate from the upcoming season? Let’s look at the number of episodes, release dates, and which manga volumes will be covered.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Release Date Schedule: When You Can Expect New Episodes

According to a news update from the anime’s official website, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 will have 25 episodes. However, season 2 will be divided into two cours, with cour one having 12 episodes and cour two having 13 episodes.

Episode Date Time 1 July 3, 2023 12:00 AM JST 2 July 10, 2023 12:00 AM JST 3 July 17, 2023 12:00 AM JST 4 July 24, 2023 12:00 AM JST 5 July 31, 2023 12:00 AM JST 6 August 7, 2023 12:00 AM JST 7 August 14, 2023 12:00 AM JST 8 August 21, 2023 12:00 AM JST 9 August 28, 2023 12:00 AM JST 10 September 4, 2023 12:00 AM JST 11 September 11, 2023 12:00 AM JST 12 September 18, 2023 12:00 AM JST

How did Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1 End?

The final episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1, “Wake Up and Take a Step,” bounces between multiple characters. Here is a summary of the ending so you know precisely where Season 2 will pick up.

As Eris moved forward on her new journey, she shared with Ghislaine that she held deep feelings for Rudeus and hoped they would meet again someday. However, she had grown reliant on him ever since the mana disaster. He had cared for her, guarded her, and battled on her behalf, making her feel like he would always be there for her. But everything changed when they encountered Orsted. Unfortunately, Rudeus perished and Eris was powerless to prevent it. If she wants to stand alongside him once again, she must become stronger, perhaps even powerful enough to defeat the dragon god.

Following a drinking competition with Kishirika Kishirisu, which they lost rather badly, Roxy generously paid off Kishirika’s debt and suggested that she work it off. Kishirika offered to gift her a demon eye, but Roxy dismissed the idea and inquired about the whereabouts of Rudeus’ family. Unaware of Kishirika’s true identity, Roxy was surprised when she discovered the truth upon investigating. Kishirika confirmed that Lilia and Aisha were reunited with Paul and Norn. Zenith’s location was unknown, but Kishirika was able to provide information on his whereabouts. Upon checking on Rudeus, she observed that he appeared downcast.

Rudeus was deeply saddened by Eris’ departure. Alphonse granted Rudeus some rest after the incident, but soon requested his assistance in reconstructing the city. Alphonse explained his plan to declare Eris deceased due to the mana calamity, prioritizing his efforts towards Fitoria. Rudeus declined the offer and urged Alphonse to leave him be and continue with the reconstruction.

Finally, it is revealed that Rudeus delved into the memories of his past life and discovered how he had lost everything and pushed away those who wanted to help him. This left him feeling lost and directionless. However, he found renewed strength and purpose in his new life, prompting him to gather his belongings, focus on the future, and leave his past behind.

What Is Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 About?

The last episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 1, Chapter 23, entitled “Wake Up and Take a Step,” aligns with the conclusion of volume 6 of the light novel. This means that the first cour of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation will cover volumes 7-9, which feature the Mid-Level Adventurer Arc, University Arc Part 1, and University Arc Part 2. Similarly, the second cour of Season 2 will cover volumes 10-12, consisting of the Newlyweds Arc, Sisters Arc, and Labyrinth Arc. The Adolescence Period will be brought to a close with the second cour of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2.

