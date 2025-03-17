NYC Officials Offer Assistance to Man Filmed Eating Dead Rat

On March 17, 2025, officials in New York City are taking action to help a man who was seen in a viral video eating a dead rat, which has raised serious concerns about his health and safety. The video, which was filmed in The Bronx and shared on social media, has shocked and confused many people who have seen it.

A spokesperson from City Hall has confirmed that they are working to find the man, whose identity is still unknown, and are coordinating with the Health Department to provide assistance. The spokesperson emphasized that the situation could be very dangerous for the man’s health. “We’ve got to ensure that he’s not at risk,” the spokesperson said.

The video, which has now gained widespread attention, shows the man sitting on the sidewalk and calmly eating the rat, leaving onlookers stunned. According to a tweet, who recorded the incident, a woman nearby was visibly shocked and said, “This is fucking unbelievable. Look at this sh*t”.

A stunned NYC woman can’t believe her eyes as she watches a man casually munch on a dead rat, exclaiming in disbelief, “This is fucking unbelievable. Look at this sh*t.” 🇺🇸🐁 pic.twitter.com/HE7s4xuvRu — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) March 15, 2025

The disturbing incident, which took place on March 15, has sparked conversations about the challenges of urban life and public health. Witnesses were horrified as they watched the man bite into the rat, adding to the shock of the video that has since gone viral. Kathleen Corradi, New York City’s Director of Rodent Mitigation, highlighted the potential health risks, explaining that rats can carry pathogens, which are microorganisms that cause diseases. “Rodents can carry ectoparasites, which are leeches that infest the outer layer of your skin,” Corradi added.

In response to this event, Corradi advised the public to avoid any contact with rodents or their droppings. She also recommended wearing protective gear, such as gloves or masks, when dealing with dead rodents to reduce the risk of exposure to harmful substances.

The unsettling video has brought attention to ongoing urban issues, including the control of rodent populations and the importance of public health measures. City officials are now focused on locating the man who ate the rat and ensuring he gets the help he may need.

Sources: TMZ, GlobalDiss/X, Yahoo

