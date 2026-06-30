Olivia Wilde reveals her real last name on Dax Shepard’s podcast, and explains why she traded it for ‘Wilde’

Olivia Wilde recently revealed the origin of her stage name and the specific reasons she chose to move away from her birth surname. During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the filmmaker explained that her real last name is Cockburn.

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She noted during the conversation that the name is pronounced “Coburn,” but said the spelling presents a clear challenge for anyone growing up with it. She described having that surname as character-building, comparing it to the 1969 Johnny Cash song A Boy Named Sue.

Wilde said she believes there is value in children having names that might lead to some teasing, since it forces them to develop a sense of humor. She explained that she did not find the mockery upsetting when she was younger, and instead chose to laugh along with the situation, which she felt was an important early lesson.

Wilde compares her experience to that of her younger brother

She said, “I think it was an early important lesson in laughing along – not in a way that was, like, giving in to the bullies in a way.” She added, “I don’t know, I thought it was funny too. I was like, ‘Oh, I get it. That’s funny.'”

Olivia Wilde sets record straight on how to pronounce her ‘devastating’ real last name https://t.co/vdcSYFJJa9 pic.twitter.com/ynKIcDfM6I — New York Post (@nypost) June 29, 2026

While she managed to handle the situation with humor, she said she thinks it might have been a more difficult experience for her younger brother, Charlie. During the discussion, Dax Shepard suggested that society might have become slightly more mature over the years, but Wilde disagreed. She argued that having a name that looks like Cockburn is likely to be a struggle in any city and any decade.

Shepard eventually agreed with her, saying it is somewhat comforting to see that some things stay the same no matter how much society changes. Other actors have also opened up about their own experiences working under pressure in the industry, including Matt Damon’s comments on equal treatment on set.

The 42-year-old star ultimately chose the name Wilde as a tribute to the poet Oscar Wilde. Her birth name is tied to her Scottish heritage, as she is the daughter of British journalist Andrew Cockburn and his wife, investigative journalist and filmmaker Leslie Cockburn.

Other Hollywood figures have spoken about the toll fame can take on family life, such as George Clooney’s decision to leave Hollywood. Wilde is currently promoting her latest directorial project, The Invite. She also stars in the film alongside Edward Norton, Penélope Cruz, and Seth Rogen. The movie is set for a US release on July 10.

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