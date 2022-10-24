One Piece Chapter 1065 Delay: Release Date, Spoilers, and Everything We Know

If you’re looking to see what kind of hijinx and shenanigans Luffy and the gang are going to get involved in with the upcoming chapter of One Piece, you’re not alone. Manga fans around the globe are patiently waiting to see where the adventure leads next, and while we may not be getting a new chapter for a little while, there is plenty to be excited for.

When does the next chapter come out, and are there any spoilers awaiting those that are willing to dive deep enough down? Let’s take a look and find out when Chapter 1065 of One Piece is scheduled to release! Here’s everything that you’ll need to know about the upcoming chapter of this long-running epic!

One Piece Chapter 1065 Release Date

If you’re ready to find out what’s bound to happen next in the series, you’ll only need to hold on for just a while longer. Since Eiichiro Oda is taking a small break to prevent burnout, you’ll have to wait until November 6 to see the next tantalizing bit of action unfold.

No matter where you are in the world, you’ll want to be ready for this upcoming chapter, so here are all of the times when it will be available for you, no matter where you’re located:

9:00am PT

11:00am CT

12:00pm ET

5:00pm UK

6:00pm CEST

2:00am AEST (November 7)

One Piece Chapter 1065 Spoilers

While we wish we could dish out a healthy plate of spoilers for you so you know what to expect in the next chapter, nothing has leaked online just yet in regards to this epic new story. We can expect to find out what Dr. Vegapunk is planning to do with the Revolutionary Army’s Dragon, but not much else is currently known about this upcoming chapter. We may see some more action between Law and Blackbeard, however!

