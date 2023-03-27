One Piece Chapter 1080 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

One Piece Chapter 1079 left many unanswered questions. For example, who is on the Blackbeard ship that just approached Egghead Island, and what was the actual outcome of Kid and Shanks’ battle? All One Piece fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapter, but the hit manga is taking another hiatus. However, if that is too long to answer these questions, we have the One Piece Chapter 1080 release timeline and spoilers that will answer any questions about the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1080 Spoiler s

No spoilers or raw scans have been released yet. With the extended break, we expect these to drop sometime next week. Check back soon, as we will update this post as soon as they do, so you don’t miss out on what happens after the shocking events of Chapter 1079.

One Piece Chapter 1080 Release Timeline

One Piece Chapter 1080 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Monday, April 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, April 9

9:00 AM MST Sunday, April 9

10:00 AM CST Sunday, April 9

12:00 PM EST Sunday, April 9

1:00 PM AST Sunday, April 9

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, April 9

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, April 9

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, April 9

9:30 PM IST Sunday, April 9

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, April 9

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, April 9

1:00 AM JST Monday, April 10

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1080?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1080 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1080 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on March 27th, 2023