Are you looking for a One Piece Chapter 1081 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? For example, after reading Chapter 1080, we know that Blackbeard captures Koby to get the World Government to recognize them as a country and then sees Garp decimate them with Galaxy Fist in retribution.

Unfortunately, we are on another break and must wait an extra week to return to action with the Straw Hat Pirates, Dr. Vegapunk, and Shanks. However, we have the One Piece Chapter 1081 release timeline and spoilers that will answer any questions about the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1081 Spoilers

There are no spoilers or raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1081 yet, but we will update this guide when they drop, so check back soon! With the extended break, we can expect them to be released starting on April 17 or 18, 2023.

One Piece Chapter 1081 Release Timeline

One Piece Chapter 1081 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Monday, April 23, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, April 23

9:00 AM MST Sunday, April 23

10:00 AM CST Sunday, April 23

12:00 PM EST Sunday, April 23

1:00 PM AST Sunday, April 23

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, April 23

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, April 23

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, April 23

9:30 PM IST Sunday, April 23

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, April 23

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, April 23

1:00 AM JST Monday, April 24

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1081?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1081 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1081 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on April 10th, 2023