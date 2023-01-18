The One Piece live-action show is well underway, and we have compiled information regarding the release date, full cast, and more so you know exactly what to expect. Suppose you are worried about how the live-adaption will handle the beloved series. In that case, you can rest easy, as early reports of the One Piece live-action adaptation say it will stay true to the story and characters of the manga series by Eiichiro Oda. Shueisha, Tomorrow Studios, and Netflix will produce it, with the series airing on Netflix. Here is the release date, full cast, and more for the One Piece live-action Netflix show.

One Piece Live-Action: Release Date, Full Cast, and More

The One Piece live-action show will follow the Straw Hat Pirates searching for the legendary treasure, One Piece, so their captain Luffy will become the King of the Pirates. The Navy has other ideas, though, as they are hot on their trail. The Straw Hat Pirates are also not the only pirate crew searching for One Piece, so they must be prepared to fight for their dreams together.

Release Date of One Piece Live Action

There is still no official release date for the One Piece live-action show, but we have been given the following production updates. Principal photography started on January 31 and finished on August 22, 2022. Director Marc Jobst said they finished filming the first two episodes on May 2022. The showrunners have also told us that there will be ten episodes in Season 1. So far, only details surrounding Episode 1 have been released:

Title: Romance Dawn

Romance Dawn Directed by: Marc Jobst

Marc Jobst Teleplay by: Matt Ownes and Steven Maeda

We will provide additional details as they become available.

Full Cast of One Piece Live Action

Here is the main cast of the One Piece live-action show:

Monkey D. Luffy: Inaki Godoy

Inaki Godoy Roronoa Zoro: Mackenyu

Mackenyu Nami: Emily Rudd

Emily Rudd Usopp: Jacob Romero

Jacob Romero Sanji: Taz Skylar

Here is the recurring cast of the One Piece live-action show:

Shanks: Peter Gadiot

Peter Gadiot Koby: Morgan Davies

Morgan Davies Alvida: Ilia Isorelys

Ilia Isorelys Helmeppo: Aidan Scoot

Aidan Scoot Captain Morgan: Langley Kirkwood

Langley Kirkwood Buggy: Jeff Ward

Jeff Ward Kaya: Celeste Loots

Celeste Loots Klahadore: Alexander Maniatis

Alexander Maniatis Sham: Bianca Oosthuizen

Bianca Oosthuizen Banchina: Chante Grainger

Chante Grainger Chef Zeff: Craig Fairbrass

Craig Fairbrass Dracule Mihawk: Steven Ward

Steven Ward Arlong: McKinley Belcher III

McKinley Belcher III Nojiko: Chioma Umeala

Chioma Umeala Garp: Vincent Regan

Vincent Regan Genzo: Grant Ross

Grant Ross Higuma: Tarner Burjaq

Additional Details About One Piece Live Action

Here is some fun trivia surrounding the production and cast of the show. The production crew built pirates ships for use in the show. We will see the Going Merry, Miss Love Duck, Red Force, Baratie, and Garp’s ship. The five main cast members were gifted custom t-shirts by Eiichiro Oda to celebrate their casting. The t-shirts featured artwork of each respective character of their characters. Matt Owens said on Reverie XI that his favorite season 1 character is Dracule Mihawk, who Steven Ward plays.

The One Piece manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The One Piece anime and movies are currently available on popular streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 18th, 2023