Image: Eiichiro Oda, Shueisha, and Viz Media

Are you looking for a One Piece Chapter 1082 spoilers and release timeline guide so you don’t miss out on the action? For example, after reading Chapter 1081, we learn about Kuzan’s relationship with Teach and the start of the fight between Garp and Kuzan. Who will win? The narrator also stated that the pirate Trafalgar Law and his Heart Pirates had been defeated. Unfortunately, there is another extended break until the next chapter is released. However, we have the One Piece Chapter 1082 spoilers and release timeline that will answer any questions about the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1082 Spoilers

With the extended break, we suspect One Piece Chapter 1082 spoilers are expected to be released around May 1st. This is a WSJ break so that timeframe could be a bit sooner, so stay tuned. Once One Piece Chapter 1082 spoilers and raw scans are released, we will update this guide.

One Piece Chapter 1082 Release Timeline

The One Piece Chapter 1082 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, May 8, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, May 7

9:00 AM MST Sunday, May 7

10:00 AM CST Sunday, May 7

12:00 PM EST Sunday, May 7

1:00 PM AST Sunday, May 7

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, May 7

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, May 7

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, May 7

9:30 PM IST Sunday, May 7

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, May 7

12:00 AM PHT Sunday, May 7

1:00 AM JST Monday, May 8

Related: One Piece Live-Action: Release Date, Full Cast, and More

Where Can I Read One Piece Chapter 1082?

You can read One Piece Chapter 1082 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapters if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 1082 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Shueisha Mangas, including One Piece.

- This article was updated on April 23rd, 2023