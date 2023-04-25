Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter 116 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Images: Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The truth has been out for several chapters at this point for Aqua and Ruby’s parentage in Oshi no Ko. Immediately after Aqua leaked the news that Ai Hoshino was their murdered mother, their opportunities continued to rise, and it created a greater rift between the siblings than before. But, in the process, it’s enabled them to confront this trauma head-on while they pursue the truth of who is responsible for their mother’s death. In Oshi no Ko Chapter 116, we see them hopefully come a little closer upon its release.

Oshi no Ko Manga Chapter 116 Release Date and Time

Oshi no Ko Chapter 116 will release on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. This is confirmed by the Shueisha Manga Plus browser portal and the Manga Plus app. It is billed as a simulrelease along with its Japanese counterpart in its corresponding issue of Weekly Young Jump.

Related: Where to Watch the Oshi no Ko Anime and Read the Manga

If you’re looking to read the chapter as soon as it drops but live in different time zones than the ones listed above, we have a handy guide for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM ET Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The story will continue with Ruby’s interpersonal audition as the group discovers the purpose behind their meeting.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 115 Spoilers and What to Expect in Chapter 116

In Chapter 115 we saw Ruby coming to terms with what it would mean to play the role of Ai Hoshino in the upcoming film adaptation of her story. She wrestles with the notion of losing everyone she has loved the most while having a doomed existence in her own past life. However, giving a compelling case for her to play the role isn’t solely enough, as Akane Kurokawa once again channels the essence of Ai’s personality, starry eyes and all.

Chapter 116 will likely determine exactly that for these young actresses. Ruby, Akane, and Frill Shiranui were all hot contenders for the role of the deceased idol, but Ruby’s case might be the most cathartic of them all.

But there is something that hurts the soul of her performance, an obsession that has overtaken her much like it did for Aqua when she knew that the man responsible for her mother’s murder could be roaming free. With the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 116, we will likely see more of this, and perhaps more of the truth surrounding the nefarious Hikaru Kamiki, the man responsible for their suffering.

- This article was updated on April 25th, 2023