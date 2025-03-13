Red Hot Chili Peppers Star ‘Ran from His Emotions’ After Leaving Girlfriend During Abortion

In her recently published memoir, Say Everything, actress Ione Skye openly talks about her past relationships and how they shaped her life. She shares a deeply personal story about an abortion she went through with Anthony Kiedis, the lead singer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Skye’s honest revelations are sparking conversations, giving readers a glimpse into her emotional challenges and the complicated mix of fame and personal life during her rise in Hollywood in the 1990s.

Skye, who became famous for her role in the classic movie Say Anything, describes her time with Kiedis as incredibly difficult. She remembers feeling so overwhelmed back then, and wishing she could have been better at explaining what she wanted. She also talks about Kiedis’s battles with drug addiction, which she had to deal with while they were together. Skye explains that the pressures of being famous made it hard for her to speak up about her feelings.

From her relationship with the Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman, Skye reveals how Kiedis’s chaotic lifestyle, including his heroin addiction, didn’t just affect him but also the people close to him. She talks about years of feeling “rattled” by his drug use, stressing how much emotional pain it caused in their relationship. She said it was difficult being with someone who is fighting addiction.

Besides her relationship with Kiedis, Skye also writes about her time with John Cusack, her co-star from Say Anything. She also admitted she felt too “freaked out” to ask someone to accompany her. “It was sort of lonely, but I was pretending to be a grown up,” she added.

Skye’s memoir, which promises to be a raw and honest look at her life, not only reflects on her personal experiences but also touches on bigger themes like love, loss, and finding oneself under the pressures of the entertainment industry.

