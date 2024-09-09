Rings of Power Is Hinting At Major Character Comebacks – Including Tom Bombadil

In a recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, viewers were introduced to a more enigmatic version of a character known as Goldberry. It is a stark contrast to her literary counterpart. The episode hinted at Goldberry’s presence, but she remained unseen, showing that fans would see some well-known characters appear in Rings of Power.

Warning: The following contains light spoilers for Rings of Power.

In J.R.R. Tolkien’s original work, Goldberry is portrayed as Tom Bombadil’s wife, a magical being with a straightforward character. In The Fellowship of the Ring book, She is described as the “daughter of the River,” possessing an ethereal beauty. Goldberry is often associated with nature, her connection to rivers and water being a defining trait.

However, The Rings of Power offers a different interpretation. Goldberry’s location is in the desert, far from her expected riverine home. It raises questions about her nature and purpose in the series, as well as whether she will follow Tolkien’s original telling. The show’s decision not to show Goldberry visually, only through her singing voice, adds more to the question of what is happening. Maybe a backstory will show her ending up in the river, but that still contradicts Tolkien (thanks DenofGeek).

This change from the source material has gotten on the nerves of some fans, as it normally does. Some speculate that this change intends to deepen the mystery around Goldberry and Tom Bombadil. Some other vocal fans wonder if this is a narrative choice to create anticipation for a more significant role for Goldberry in future episodes or seasons.

The portrayal of Goldberry in The Rings of Power could be a strategic move to set the stage for Tom Bombadil’s eventual return. In Tolkien’s lore, Goldberry and Bombadil are deeply connected, their fates intertwined. By introducing Goldberry’s presence, even if unseen, the show establishes a link to Bombadil, hinting at his potential involvement in the narrative.

Characters like Glorfindel, Elladan, and Elrohir, who play significant roles in The Lord of the Rings, could make surprise appearances in the Second Age setting of the show. Their presence could add new layers to their established stories and explore their journeys before the events of the main trilogy.

As the season progresses, it remains to be seen how Goldberry’s character will develop and what role she will play in the grand scheme of the series.

