Are you looking for Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 spoilers, release timeline, and recap after finishing Chapter 126? Heisuke just ricocheted a bullet off the metal on Hyo’s head, which is fantastic. Will he and Hyo be able to beat Kumanomi? To answer questions like these that were posed in the last chapter, we will share the spoilers and raw scans for Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 as soon as they become available, so you don’t have to wait until the official release later in the week.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 126 Recap

Kumanomi and Heisuke start fighting each other, to Hyo’s dismay. Kumanomi and Hyo tell Heisuke that if he isn’t prepared to kill, he will be killed instead. However, Heisuke disagrees and calls Hyo a friend. Since Heisuke’s bullets are made of lead, they aren’t affected by Kumanomi’s weapon, and he can keep sending ricochet shots at her. At the end of the chapter, we see Kumanomi send dirt into Heisuke’s eye, but he can still ricochet a shot off of Hyo’s head again, which hits Kumanomi. This gives Hyo the advantage, and it appears he has defeated her with a punch to her midsection (although it isn’t confirmed in this chapter).

Sakamoto Days Fan Theories – Heisuke

Fans have been discussing whether Heisuke possesses Order-level skills, and both sides have valid arguments. Firstly, Heisuke refused to use lethal attacks against Kumanomi, yet he still outperformed her. Hyo pointed out that he could have quickly taken her out with a single headshot on multiple occasions. However, another fan pointed out that Heisuke has focused solely on sniping, neglecting other crucial skills. This means he would be vulnerable and ineffective against opponents who can defend against bullets, making him fall below the Order-level. Perhaps, Hyo will train him in other areas, potentially making him Order-level by the end of the series. A third fan pointed out that the chapter begins with the characters questioning why Heisuke didn’t shoot the enemy in the head, to which he responds by saying not to tell him how to fight. The chapter ends with Heisuke shooting his ally in the head instead (to ricochet the bullet), highlighting his fun yet idiot-savant trope-type character.

Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 Release Timeline

The Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Monday, July 17, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Sunday, July 16

9:00 AM MST Sunday, July 16

10:00 AM CST Sunday, July 16

12:00 PM EST Sunday, July 16

1:00 PM AST Sunday, July 16

2:00 PM BRT Sunday, July 16

5:00 PM GMT Sunday, July 16

7:00 PM CEST Sunday, July 16

9:30 PM IST Sunday, July 16

11:00 PM ICT Sunday, July 16

12:00 AM PHT Monday, July 17

1:00 AM JST Monday, July 17

Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 127 of Sakamoto Days. However, based on previous spoiler releases, we expect spoilers for Chapter 127 to be released midweek, so check back soon, as we will update this guide once they drop!

Where Can You Read Sakamoto Days Chapter 127?

You can read Sakamoto Days Chapter 127 on the Manga Plus website for free to catch up before the latest chapter releases. However, you must subscribe for a membership if you want to read anything before the three latest chapters. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump Manga and Comics app to read all official Shonen Jump Mangas, including Sakamoto Days.

- This article was updated on July 13th, 2023