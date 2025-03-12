Shin Eun Soo Joins Management SOOP

Shin Eun Soo, a rising South Korean actress who is well-known for her impressive performances, has officially become a part of Management SOOP, a talent agency that is highly respected for developing and supporting some of the biggest stars in the entertainment industry. The announcement was made on March 12, 2025, and Management SOOP warmly welcomed her to their team.

In SOOP’s official statement, the agency shared their excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Shin Eun Soo. Her strong acting skills and her exceptional talent for bringing characters to life have always made a powerful impact. She is an actress with enormous potential, and we are fully committed to providing her with the support she needs to grow and succeed in her future projects.”

Management SOOP is home to a prestigious lineup of talented artists, including well-known actors like Gong Yoo, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Jae Wook, Seo Hyun Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Suzy, and Nam Joo Hyuk. By joining Management SOOP, Shin Eun Soo is now part of this elite group, which further strengthens her position in the highly competitive world of entertainment.

Shin Eun Soo began her acting career as a child in the 2016 film Vanishing Time: A Boy Who Returned. Over the years, she has won the hearts of audiences with her memorable roles in popular dramas such as Summer Strike, Twinkling Watermelon, and Light Shop.

Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Fans can look forward to seeing more of her soon, as she prepares to take on a role in Netflix’s upcoming film Love Untangled. This new project is anticipated to highlight her talents on an even larger stage, representing another significant step forward in her growing career.

For those who want to revisit her previous work, Shin’s performance in Twinkling Watermelon is available to stream on Viki, a platform that has become popular for its extensive library of Asian dramas.

Source: soompi, naver

