The blue carpet rolled out for Avatar: The Way of Water as it just had its world premiere in London. Early social media reactions prove one point, and that is how James Cameron just flexed on Hollywood. There were a lot of doubts about the sequel that took 13 years after the original movie to release. Questions like who cares, will it make enough money, what happens if it bombs, or should we continue with the franchise. One thing about social media is that they are not afraid to speak their mind, and in the case of Avatar: The Way of Water, it is all good news for James Cameron. We have found the best social media reactions to show how James Cameron flexed on all of Hollywood and why his Avatar franchise should continue.

Social Media Reactions Prove One Point: James Cameron Just Flexed on Hollywood

This Twitter user is amazed by Avatar: The Way of Water’s visuals. Cameron is not afraid to get his hands dirty and invent new filming techniques. In this case, it was a mixture of live-action filming underwater and performance capture that made the difference.

#Avatar /#AvatarTheWayOfTheWater is a visual marvel with mesmerizing beauty in every frame. James Cameron's sequel thrives when it explores new terrain, crafting bigger and better emotional stakes. The definition of epic. pic.twitter.com/GqSffkZKBE — Jeff Nelson (@SirJeffNelson) December 6, 2022

And there goes Cameron converting one hater after another!

Considering how I found #Avatar to be all style, no substance, I’m completely taken aback by how much #AvatarTheWayOfWater rules.



Looks unlike any movie I’ve ever seen, but Cameron really puts the focus on character this time–which does even more for building this world than VFX pic.twitter.com/r3PsbxGfi3 — Ross Bonaime (@rbonaime) December 7, 2022

We were excited to see Sigourney Weaver return to the franchise, but we were unsure if they could pull it off. This feat is rarely done well (the same actor returning to other roles in a franchise), but it looks like she did.

Avatar The Way of Water: lol imagine being dumb enough to bet against James Cameron. or teen alien Sigourney Weaver. or giant whales subtitled in papyrus.



light years better than the first & easily one of the best theatrical experiences in ages. streaming found dead in a ditch. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) December 6, 2022

This Tweet hits on all levels and shows why Cameron is not a one-dimensional filmmaker.

Avatar: The Way of Water left me breathless. Visually stunning, emotionally overwhelming, with some of the most impressive sustained action scenes I’ve ever seen. The performances are incredible too, especially by all the kids. Wow. James Cameron truly doesn’t miss. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/GdwSnZYPYz — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 7, 2022

Cameron’s newest masterpiece isn’t just for show. It looks like the character development has improved significantly since the original.

#Avatar2 // #AvatarTheWayOfWater is better than its predecessor in that there’s more going on with the story and characters and its ASTOUNDING technological advancements. Great escapism with enriching sentiments. — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) December 6, 2022

This shows that sometimes things can live up to the hype and meet everyone’s expectations. Finally, Cameron set the bar for the next sequel, and now we have no doubts he will reach it.

#AvatarTheWayOfWater is not just one of the best sequels ever created… it’s a god damn masterpiece. Breathtaking, visually stunning, & epic in every single way. I’m truly speechless by what James Cameron has crafted & as a huge AVATAR FAN this film lived up the hype. Perfect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rZXDX6Ehlk — Zach Pope (@popetheking) December 7, 2022

Everyone should be super excited that Avatar: The Way of Water is already getting rave reviews! This means we should hopefully see Cameron’s plans for three additional sequels. But, of course, it is hard to imagine what he will come up with in the next few years! So don’t wait to buy tickets if you were on the fence about seeing this sequel and have changed your mind based on these early reviews. Reports are that showings close to the release date are selling out fast.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release only in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on December 7th, 2022