Spy x Family Creator Has a New Manga Inspired by Japanese Folklore, Coming Soon!

Image: Shueisha

Tatsuya Endo has created quite a name for himself since the massive success of Spy x Family. But the creator has had previous projects, and we’ll finally be seeing one brought to the west in proper fashion. Originally published in Jump Square as Gekka Bijin, one of Endo’s earlier manga from a decade ago has recently been announced as upcoming. If you like work from the creator of Spy x Family, this new manga release is one to follow.

Blade of the Moon Princess: Gekka Bijin by Spy x Family Creator is Coming Soon!

Announced by Viz on Twitter, Blade of the Moon Princess is coming in Fall 2023 from Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo! The series will be quite different, starring Kaguya, the young heir from the Takenouchi family who reigns over the dark side of the moon.

Announcement: From Tatsuya Endo, creator of Spy x Family, comes Blade of the Moon Princess! Princess Kaguya Takenouchi isn’t the ideal heir to the moon's Silver Court. But when villainous usurpers attack her people, she must protect the imperial line. Releases Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/9CgP2keg8J — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 3, 2023

Kaguya, who resents her family’s ways and wants the freedom to live as she wants, is sent to Earth by her mother, Queen Fumiya, as the Umenouchi clan attempts to overthrow her. This was a way not only to protect Kaguya but also the clan’s claim to their land: Kaguya was given an heirloom katana that the Umenouchi clan needs to properly take over.

Readers will be able to invest in Kaguya’s journey as she grows stronger and more responsible. The series will have a similar blend of action and comedy like what’s been seen in Spy x Family, but with a distinctive theme and setting that helps set it apart. The series enjoyed a limited run of 21 chapters, or 5 volumes, between 2010 and 2012. So if you’re looking for a more Japanese culture-focused story from Endo, this just might be right up your alley.

Blade of the Moon Princess will release in Fall 2023, available through Viz. Be sure to read their other properties and more through the Shonen Jump reader app! Be sure to keep up on Spy x Family’s latest chapters as well!

