Are you wondering what the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode release schedule will be? We don’t blame you because we are excited to continue the epic story where season 1 left off. Season 2 takes place months after the events on Kamino, where we find the Bad Batch continuing their journey navigating the Empire after the Republic fell. As they complete mercenary missions, they will be taken to unexpected and dangerous new places while crossing paths with friends and foes, who are both new and familiar. Here is everything you need to know about the Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 episode release schedule.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Episode Release Schedule

Here is the entire 16-episode release schedule for Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2:

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 1: “Spoilers of War” – January 4, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 2: “Ruins of War” – January 4, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 3: “The Solitary Clone” – January 11, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 4: “Faster” – January 18, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 5: “Entombed” – January 25, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 6: “Tribe” – February 1, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 7: “The Clone Conspiracy” – February 8, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 8: “Truth and Consequences” – February 8, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 9: “The Crossing” – February 15, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 10: “Retrieval” – February 22, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 11: “Metamorphosis” – March 1, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 12: “The Outpost” – March 8, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 13: “Pabu” – March 15, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 14: “Tipping Point” – March 22, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 15: “The Summit” – March 29, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Episode 16: “Plan 99” – March 29, 2023

Take note of the double episode release dates, including the season premiere and finale!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 will release exclusively on Disney+ starting January 4, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 3rd, 2023