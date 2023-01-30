Stephen King’s The Boogeyman: Release Date, Plot, and Everything We Know

Stephen King already has a big list of movie adaptations of his works, and The Boogeyman, inspired by one of his short stories, is the latest one coming to the big screens in 2023. The trailer was recently released and got horror fans pretty talkative. Let’s see everything we know about it.

Stephen King’s The Boogeyman Release Date

The Boogeyman, directed by Rob Savage, will premiere exclusively in cinemas on June 2, 2023, to haunt all of our dreams. 2023 is a year packed with exciting horror movies, and this is a new one to add to the batch.

Stephen King’s The Boogeyman Plot

Still grieving their mother, Sadie Harper and her younger sister, Sawyer Harper, find themselves haunted by a sadistic presence in their house. To make things worse, they can’t convince their father of the horrible things happening around them.

Rob Savage, the director, is known for Host, a 2020 horror movie set completely in a zoom call. The movie had many interesting well-done jump scares, being a great sign for The Boogeyman, as it seems it’ll rely more on that. The upcoming horror based on Stephen King’s short story of the same name is also produced by Dan Cohen and Shawn Levy, producers of Stranger Things.

We can also expect great things from the screenplay writers Scott Beck, Bryan Woods, and Mark Heyman. They worked on many horror movies, including the widely well-received A Quiet Place.

Stephen King’s The Boogeyman Cast

The cast of The Boogeyman‘s adaptation is composed of well-known stars that have been in the industry for a while now and some newer ones.

Sophie Thatcher as Sadie Harper

as Sadie Harper Chris Messina as Dr. Will Harper

as Dr. Will Harper Vivien Lyra Blair as Sawyer Harper

as Sawyer Harper David Dastmalchian as Lester Billings

as Lester Billings LisaGay Hamilton as Dr. Weller

as Dr. Weller Maddie Nichols as Natalie

as Natalie Marin Ireland as Rita Billings

as Rita Billings Madison Hu

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023