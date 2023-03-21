Ted Lasso Season 3 (2023) Episode Release Dates: Full Schedule, Time, and Where to Watch

Image: Universal Television

Are you looking for the Ted Lasso season 3 (2023) episode release dates, the full schedule, time, and where to watch? The award-winning show is back for season 3. Episode one was amazing and left fans wanting more. Luckily, we get 12 episodes to enjoy, which will be released weekly. So then, how do you watch Ted Lasso Season 3 (2023)? Here are the full details, so you don’t miss the action.

Where Can I Watch Ted Lasso Season 3 (2023)?

You can watch episodes of Ted Lasso Season 3 (2023) exclusively on Apple TV+ on Apple’s website or your Apple TV+ compatible device. New episodes will release on Wednesdays at 3 AM Eastern. Be sure to check the below listing for your specific time zone conversion:

12:00 AM PST

1:00 AM MST

2:00 AM CST

3:00 AM EDT

If you aren’t an Apple TV+ subscriber, now is the best time to do so. You can subscribe to Apple TV+ with a 7-day free trial. After the free trial, you will be charged $6.99 monthly for the subscription.

Jason Sudeikis recently told Deadline that Season 3 would be the end of the hit show, at least in this iteration, as three seasons are all needed to bring the story they wanted to tell to completion. It is yet to be seen if we will get any type of spin-off show but with the success of the main series we can hope so!

Related: FIFA 23 Ted Lasso: How to Play as AFC Richmond

The below table also has the entire schedule of episodes so you know when they will release.

Episode Number Episode Title Air Date 1 “Smells Like Mean Spirit” March 15, 2023 2 “(I Don’t Want to Go to) Chelsea” March 22, 2023 3 “4-5-1” March 29, 2023 4 “Big Week” April 5, 2023 5 TBA April 12, 2023 6 TBA April 19, 2023 7 TBA April 26, 2023 8 TBA May 3, 2023 9 TBA May 10, 2023 10 TBA May 17, 2023 11 TBA May 24, 2023 12 TBA May 31, 2023

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023