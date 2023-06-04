Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 8 Spoilers

Images: Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Tenmaku Cinema is pushing junior high student Hajime in some surprising directions. Even just 7 chapters ago, you wouldn’t have guessed that an adolescent cinephile would pen a script to entice his celebrity classmate into making an indie film with him. Yet, here we are, and all it took was some ghostly intervention from a deceased screenwriter. Learn more before the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9 Release Date and Time: When Does the Next Chapter Come Out?

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9 will release on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed via the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal and the Shonen Jump manga reader app.

Related: Tenmaku Cinema: Hikaru no Go, for Cinephiles!

If you’re an international reader looking to catch the latest chapter upon its release, we’ve got you covered. The series releases every week and will be available to view at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 9, we’ll see Hajime continue the development of his first film, while his talents continue to emerge.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 9

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 ended on a rather uplifting note, where screenwriter Takihiko Tenmaku, still inhabiting Hajime as a ghostly guest, acknowledges his host’s talents and passion. Hajime wants to truly flesh out the character of his star, Nagisa, as portrayed by Kurakui, and his dedication is perhaps only hampered by his budget and resources. But everybody around him notices his prowess and is on board with helping him get the perfect shot.

It’s tough to say how the next chapter will end beyond any new developments in the film. But it feels like Hajime’s hot streak is bound for disappointment, whether Kurakui’s management finds out about her participation being the biggest concern. But it’s been a fun ride, and we can’t wait to see what’s next!

This chapter of Tenmaku Cinema was read using the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai browser portal as well as the Shonen Jump manga reader app on Android.

- This article was updated on June 4th, 2023