Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 7 Spoilers

The filmmaking spirit of Hajime is overtaking that of his ghost companion in Tenmaku Cinema. Hajime has to assemble a fine crew to make his indie film, as the latest chapter explores the strengths and talents of the supporting cast. But will Hajime’s obsessive passion as a fan of film overtake his integrity and fortitude as a director, or enhance it? Find out here about the upcoming Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal.

If you’re excited like we are about the upcoming release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8, but live in a different region from what’s listed above, check our time zone guide below!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Tenmaku Cinema typically releases new chapters weekly, barring hiatuses by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, or by Shonen Jump.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 8

Hajime has assembled his crew and we finally got to learn more about his team. It turns out they bring interesting talents to the table, with the filmmaking crew comprised of his friends and fellow students. Hajime’s team is laid out as the following:

Hajime Shinichi: Director

Takihiko Tenmaku: Screenwriter (or literally Ghostwriter)

Hinaki Kurai (stage name Himeki Kurakui): Lead Actress

Junnosuke Akitsu: Production Sound Mixer

Ryojo Bito: Key Grip

Aoi Shino: Costume Designer, also Hair and Makeup

The production of the film goes smoothly at first in Chapter 7, with seemingly great shots. Innovations by the team are made on-set, with clever contraptions made to execute tricky camera shots. But Hajime remains unsatisfied, and even though he does a great job even to Tenmaku’s expectations, he wishes to pull it off even more smoothly.

Despite timing their shoot to prevent on-set interference or foot traffic, a janitor comes by with his cart, giving Hajime an idea. He swipes the cart and in the final moments of the chapter, it hints at a moving dolly shot, whether it’s to the likes of a dolly zoom like Alfred Hitchcock, or any number of iconic directors and their tracking shots like Scorsese, Kubrick, or even Spike Lee.

We’ll have to see what he has in mind like any of the rest of the cast with the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8!

