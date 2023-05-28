Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 7 Spoilers

Prepare for the Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 release date here!

May 28th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Release
Image: Shueisha

The filmmaking spirit of Hajime is overtaking that of his ghost companion in Tenmaku Cinema. Hajime has to assemble a fine crew to make his indie film, as the latest chapter explores the strengths and talents of the supporting cast. But will Hajime’s obsessive passion as a fan of film overtake his integrity and fortitude as a director, or enhance it? Find out here about the upcoming Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 release date!

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 Release Date and Time

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET. This is confirmed by the Viz Media Tenmaku Cinema portal.

If you’re excited like we are about the upcoming release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8, but live in a different region from what’s listed above, check our time zone guide below!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Tenmaku Cinema typically releases new chapters weekly, barring hiatuses by Yuto Tsukuda and Shun Saeki, or by Shonen Jump.

Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 7 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 8

Hajime has assembled his crew and we finally got to learn more about his team. It turns out they bring interesting talents to the table, with the filmmaking crew comprised of his friends and fellow students. Hajime’s team is laid out as the following:

  • Hajime Shinichi: Director
  • Takihiko Tenmaku: Screenwriter (or literally Ghostwriter)
  • Hinaki Kurai (stage name Himeki Kurakui): Lead Actress
  • Junnosuke Akitsu: Production Sound Mixer
  • Ryojo Bito: Key Grip
  • Aoi Shino: Costume Designer, also Hair and Makeup

The production of the film goes smoothly at first in Chapter 7, with seemingly great shots. Innovations by the team are made on-set, with clever contraptions made to execute tricky camera shots. But Hajime remains unsatisfied, and even though he does a great job even to Tenmaku’s expectations, he wishes to pull it off even more smoothly.

Despite timing their shoot to prevent on-set interference or foot traffic, a janitor comes by with his cart, giving Hajime an idea. He swipes the cart and in the final moments of the chapter, it hints at a moving dolly shot, whether it’s to the likes of a dolly zoom like Alfred Hitchcock, or any number of iconic directors and their tracking shots like Scorsese, Kubrick, or even Spike Lee.

We’ll have to see what he has in mind like any of the rest of the cast with the release of Tenmaku Cinema Chapter 8!

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023

