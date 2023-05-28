The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 111 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha

The Elusive Samurai is such an aptly-named manga because, in the latest chapter, the titular protagonist, Tokiyuki doesn’t appear beyond the first page. Instead, we’re treated to some of the stories from the villain, Takauji’s story, as this manga retelling of the Kenmu Restoration traces across key historical moments. Get ready for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 before its release date here!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 AM ET / 11 AM PT. This release date is confirmed on the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The Elusive Samurai releases every week for Shonen Jump, with occasional author or publication breaks.

If you’re looking to catch The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 upon its release at the exact time it drops but lives in different regions from the ones listed above, you’re in luck! We have a handy time zone guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 112

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 is essentially “1336: A Year in Review” in terms of how it’s told. Takauji advances across Japan as the story tells of his conquests and defeats while continuing to cultivate a reputation on the battlefield.

The Ashikaga Shogunate, with Takauji at the helm, pushed through while falling out with emperor Go-Daigo. Despite troop morale dropping in light of these developments, he continued to advance, threatening the rule of Go-Daigo. He would land at Tatarahama and challenge Kikuzi Taketoshi in one last counter-offensive before the chapter closes, at what appears to be a massive disadvantage. Still, if you’ve read up, you’ll know things are far from over for the Shogunate.

The release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 looks to cover more of these events, titled “Intermission 1336, Part 2” as it explores the historical Battle of Tatarahama. If the story adapts the actual events, even loosely, it’ll be a chilling victory for Takauji, uniting the island of Kyushu and adding more to his legend. We’re excited to see this chapter, and more brought to life, and don’t forget about the upcoming anime!

