The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 111 Spoilers

Prepare yourself here for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 and its release date!

May 28th, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Release
Image: Shueisha

The Elusive Samurai is such an aptly-named manga because, in the latest chapter, the titular protagonist, Tokiyuki doesn’t appear beyond the first page. Instead, we’re treated to some of the stories from the villain, Takauji’s story, as this manga retelling of the Kenmu Restoration traces across key historical moments. Get ready for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 before its release date here!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 Release Date and Time

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 will release on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 8 AM ET / 11 AM PT. This release date is confirmed on the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The Elusive Samurai releases every week for Shonen Jump, with occasional author or publication breaks.

If you’re looking to catch The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 upon its release at the exact time it drops but lives in different regions from the ones listed above, you’re in luck! We have a handy time zone guide you can consult!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

The Elusive Samurai releases every week for Shonen Jump, with occasional author or publication breaks. You can read the latest chapters on mobile as well, through the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reader apps!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 112

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 is essentially “1336: A Year in Review” in terms of how it’s told. Takauji advances across Japan as the story tells of his conquests and defeats while continuing to cultivate a reputation on the battlefield.

The Ashikaga Shogunate, with Takauji at the helm, pushed through while falling out with emperor Go-Daigo. Despite troop morale dropping in light of these developments, he continued to advance, threatening the rule of Go-Daigo. He would land at Tatarahama and challenge Kikuzi Taketoshi in one last counter-offensive before the chapter closes, at what appears to be a massive disadvantage. Still, if you’ve read up, you’ll know things are far from over for the Shogunate.

The release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 112 looks to cover more of these events, titled “Intermission 1336, Part 2” as it explores the historical Battle of Tatarahama. If the story adapts the actual events, even loosely, it’ll be a chilling victory for Takauji, uniting the island of Kyushu and adding more to his legend. We’re excited to see this chapter, and more brought to life, and don’t forget about the upcoming anime!

- This article was updated on May 28th, 2023

