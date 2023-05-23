The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 110 Spoilers

Image: Shueisha

The Elusive Samurai provides a touching closure to Tokiyuki Hojo’s relationship with his mentor, Yorishige in the latest chapter. While the moments look bleak for the readers, much like Yorishige, we can gaze into the future and it seems to look bright, but perhaps not for everyone. Prepare for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111, as it approaches its release date and time for all regions!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Release Date and Time for All Regions

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 will release on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The chapter will be available on the Viz Media browser portal as well as the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reader apps!

This release window is confirmed by the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The series is typically released every week barring any hiatuses. If you’re looking to catch this next chapter as it drops but live outside the above time zones, check out our release time guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we will hopefully find out if Yorishige’s ruse lasts long enough to cover Tokiyuki’s full escape.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 111

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 has bleak and uplifting notes aplenty. While Yorishige’s farewell to Tokiyuki and final rites are sad to read, it’s encouraging to know that even if his struggles would soon be forgotten, the triumph of human will against adversity was still an impactful one.

In perhaps a final act of defiance, Yorishige seemingly has his face removed, along with those on the other corpses from the battle including one donning Tokiyuki’s clothes. Takauji remains unconvinced by this ruse, and it got worse.

When Takauji attempted to brand this war after Yorishige, a wounded soldier recalled its events and offhandedly called it the Nakasendai War as a reference to the elusive heir’s lingering claim to the land. This proved to be a fatal error, as Takauji brutally eviscerated the soldier with his bare hands in a still fury. It was clear that this was not over, as long as Tokiyuki was around.

Despite losing his hold on Kamakura, in the closing moments of the chapter, it’s shown that Tokiyuki is resolved to challenge the heavens, with Takauji being his ultimate opponent. We’re excited to see how this plays out with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111!

