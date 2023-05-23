The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 110 Spoilers

Prepare yourself for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 and its release here!

May 22nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Release
Image: Shueisha

The Elusive Samurai provides a touching closure to Tokiyuki Hojo’s relationship with his mentor, Yorishige in the latest chapter. While the moments look bleak for the readers, much like Yorishige, we can gaze into the future and it seems to look bright, but perhaps not for everyone. Prepare for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111, as it approaches its release date and time for all regions!

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 Release Date and Time for All Regions

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111 will release on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST. The chapter will be available on the Viz Media browser portal as well as the Shonen Jump and Manga Plus reader apps!

Related: Jiangshi X Chapter 16 Release Date, Time, and Chapter 15 Spoilers

This release window is confirmed by the Viz Media The Elusive Samurai portal. The series is typically released every week barring any hiatuses. If you’re looking to catch this next chapter as it drops but live outside the above time zones, check out our release time guide for The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

In the latest chapter, we will hopefully find out if Yorishige’s ruse lasts long enough to cover Tokiyuki’s full escape.

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 Recap, Spoilers, and What to Expect in Chapter 111

The Elusive Samurai Chapter 110 has bleak and uplifting notes aplenty. While Yorishige’s farewell to Tokiyuki and final rites are sad to read, it’s encouraging to know that even if his struggles would soon be forgotten, the triumph of human will against adversity was still an impactful one.

In perhaps a final act of defiance, Yorishige seemingly has his face removed, along with those on the other corpses from the battle including one donning Tokiyuki’s clothes. Takauji remains unconvinced by this ruse, and it got worse.

When Takauji attempted to brand this war after Yorishige, a wounded soldier recalled its events and offhandedly called it the Nakasendai War as a reference to the elusive heir’s lingering claim to the land. This proved to be a fatal error, as Takauji brutally eviscerated the soldier with his bare hands in a still fury. It was clear that this was not over, as long as Tokiyuki was around.

Despite losing his hold on Kamakura, in the closing moments of the chapter, it’s shown that Tokiyuki is resolved to challenge the heavens, with Takauji being his ultimate opponent. We’re excited to see how this plays out with the release of The Elusive Samurai Chapter 111!

- This article was updated on May 22nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a content creator with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. also manages his local movie theater.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :