Teyana Taylor accepted the BET Icon of the Year Award. But she had no idea Janet Jackson would walk out to present it.

Teyana Taylor got a huge surprise at the 2026 BET Awards when Janet Jackson walked onto the stage to present her with the Icon of the Year award. According to Complex, the event took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and it became one of the most memorable moments of the whole ceremony.

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Taylor was clearly shocked by the appearance, especially since she had no idea the music legend would be the one handing her the trophy. Taylor was visibly overwhelmed, exclaiming, “Oh my God, bitch, I’m gagging,” as she took in the moment.

She even told the crowd, “They did not tell me Janet was coming, b—h.” She did get a small hint from Kehlani that Jackson was in the building earlier, but Taylor shared that she didn’t really believe it until she saw her. She joked, “When Kehlani said, ‘Janet here,’ I said, ‘b—h, is that the surprise? I wasn’t sure.'”

A four-award night capped by a tribute from Janet Jackson

The night was already turning into a big success for Taylor even before the surprise. She walked away with four awards in total, including Fashion Vanguard, Video Director of the Year, and Best Actress. Jackson took the time to point out how much Taylor has achieved recently.

The only reasonable reaction to being given an award by your idol! 😭



Teyana Taylor accepts the Icon of the Year Award at the #BETAwards. pic.twitter.com/p4SAWPLLYZ — BET (@BET) June 29, 2026

She noted Taylor’s Grammy nomination for Escape Room, her role in the Oscar-winning One Battle After Another, and her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress. Big film roles can carry their own pressures, as seen when an actor reflected on returning as Voldemort. Jackson said, “In one year, Teyana Taylor accomplished what most do in a lifetime.”

The bond between the two was clear when Taylor spoke to Jackson directly during her speech. She shared her deep thanks, saying, “I love you so much. Thank you for every text, every hug, every talk,” and added, “You are my biggest inspiration.” Taylor went on to tell her, “You don’t even understand there would be no me without you.”

Beyond the excitement of the surprise, Taylor used her time on stage to share some honest thoughts on how the entertainment industry works. She pushed back on the idea that the business has to be about competition rather than community.

She told the audience, “This business is wicked,” and explained, “It teaches us to compete. But I’ve never believed that my success had to cost someone else’s theirs.” She added that greatness is measured by how many people stand beside you. Tensions between artists and fans can also play out at live shows, such as a phone-throwing moment at a Morgan Wallen concert.

Teyana Taylor accepts the Icon of the Year award at the #BETAwards.



"I believe greatness isn't measured by how many people stand beneath you, it's measured by how many people stand beside you because you're willing to reach back." pic.twitter.com/f7U4Aip370 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 29, 2026

Taylor also looked toward her future, revealing that she is set to graduate in September. She closed her speech by dedicating the honor to her daughters, Junie and Rue. She said, “If one day people remember me as an icon, I pray the two of you always remember me simply as home.” The crowd at the Peacock Theater responded with a standing ovation.

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