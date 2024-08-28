The Thing’s Fantastic 4 Suit Leaked, Confirms Fan Theory

Marvel Studios is filming for the release of their upcoming film, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and fans have been eagerly awaiting any glimpses of the iconic characters. Recently, set photos have surfaced, which gives us a first look at The Thing. Based on what is seen, fans were right about how Disney would capture performance in the suit.

The Thing, also known as Ben Grimm, is a character known for his rocky exterior and kind heart. In the MCU, the role of The Thing is being played by Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Bachrach had previously implied that The Thing would be created almost entirely through motion capture, but the new set photos reveal a more complex approach. Many fans thought a suit was necessary, and that Bachrach was mistaken. It seems they were right.

Despite Bachrach telling Collider, “We’re past that,” in February and saying Motion Capture was how it would be done, it seems like Disney had other plans. The suit seems to combine practical elements with references to CGI. This suggests that The Thing will likely be portrayed using a blend of practical effects and computer-generated imagery. This approach could help avoid the “uncanny valley” effect that has plagued some previous CGI-heavy superhero films.

Technology has indeed advanced enough to make movies that only use motion capture, like the new Planet of the Apes movies. However, it takes a while to do so. The average purely computer-animated film takes four years, and that’s not a wait that Disney is likely to give a Marvel movie.

While the exact details of The Thing’s appearance remain under wraps, the set photos offer a tantalizing glimpse into what fans can expect. The costume seems to be designed to capture the character’s distinctive rocky exterior, while also allowing for flexibility in terms of CGI effects.

The combination of practical effects and CGI is a promising approach that could result in a more realistic and compelling portrayal of The Thing. Fans of the Fantastic Four will undoubtedly be eager to see how this iconic character comes to life on the big screen.

