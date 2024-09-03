Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WWE
Category:
Entertainment
Movies & TV

This WWE Star Had Black Panther 2 Role ‘Taken Away’ From Him

Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 3, 2024 01:42 pm

A former WWE World Heavyweight Champion was initially cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever but had to relinquish the role. The circumstances are very curious, and while the exact role he was offered remains unclear, it seems to follow a pattern.

Recommended Videos

Warning: Spoilers for a henchman in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Damien Priest was likely cast as Attuma, one of Namor’s primary henchmen. Priest’s casting was revealed in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet. He explained that the role was taken away from him, but not due to any action by Marvel Studios. That’s what is curious, because Marvel seemed to like him enough to test him in this role.

It’s a long story, but basically it got taken away from me, but not from Marvel.

Damien Prince
damien-prince-wwe
WWE

Prince told Insight that it was a long story, but it’s important to highlight the words “taken away from me.” This is not the first time a WWE star has been involved in the MCU. Becky Lynch was originally cast in a post-credits scene for Eternals, but the scene was ultimately cut. Seth Rollins also filmed scenes for Captain America: Brave New World, but their status in the final film is uncertain due to extensive reshoots.

Dave Bautista seems to be the only WWE star to have made it to the MCU without issues. He played Drax the Destroyer in six MCU films from 2014 to 2023. However, it seems everyone after Bautista has been getting cut before they can move over. It’s gotten many raised eyebrows because the WWE is a great way for actors to hone their craft and develop their superhero bodies. Moving over seems like a no-brainer, but maybe something behind the scenes stops any movement.

Drax-the-destroyer-confused
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If another WWE star comes forward or gets cast in a Marvel or DCU role, we may see a pattern when transferring from WWE to other properties.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter