Trigun Stampede Dub Reveals Tokyo Ghoul Star Among Cast, Release Date Announced

Image: SHONENGAHOSHA

Trigun Stampede is the hottest new anime so far in 2023, with lots of love and care put into its production. While the Japanese dub with English subtitles is currently available, some prefer to enjoy their anime without their eyes glued to one specific portion of the screen. For the Trigun Stampede English dub, they needed to put special care into assembling a talented voice cast who could embody their roles and appeal to the fans, especially with the release date fast approaching.

Trigun Stampede: English Dub Voice Cast

As relayed by Crunchyroll, Trigun Stampede has revealed additional English voice actors cast for their dub ahead of the release. This is on top of the recent blockbuster news that Johnny Yong Bosch, veteran Vash actor, would reprise his role in this series.

Noteworthy updates include the casting of Austin Tindle as Trigun Stampede antagonist Millions Knives. Tindle played Ken Kaneki in Tokyo Ghoul and Yu Ishigami in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, among many other credits. Additionally, some very cool names have appeared on this list including Sarah Roach as Meryl Stryfe, a prolific voice actor with credits including My Hero Academia’s Clair Voyance, and more. The most recently updated voice cast is listed below:

Johnny Yong Bosch as Vash the Stampede

Sarah Roach as Meryl Stryfe

Ben Bryant as Roberto De Niro

Austin Tindle as Millions Knives

Kristen McGuire as Young Vash

Megan Shipman as Young Knives

Emily Fajardo as Rem Saverem

Along with this update, Crunchyroll confirms that Jeremy Inman will serve as the Automated Dialogue Replacement (ADR) Director. More updates on the cast will surely follow as additional episodes debut and characters are introduced.

Trigun Stampede: English Dub Release Date

Image: SHONENGAHOSHA

Trigun Stampede will premiere its English dub on January 21, 2023, at 12:30PM PST, or 3:30PM EST. If you reside outside these time zones, we’ve provided a handy guide for you!

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — 12:30PM PT (Saturday, January 21)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — 2:30PM CT (Saturday, January 21)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — 3:30PM ET (Saturday, January 21)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — 4:30PM AST (Saturday, January 21)

Brazil (Brasília Time) — 5:30PM BRT (Saturday, January 21)

UK and Ireland — 8:30 GMT (Saturday, January 21)

Europe — 10:30PM CEST (Saturday, January 21)

Moscow —11:30PM MSK (Saturday, January 21)

India — 2:00AM IST (Sunday, January 22)

Vietnam and Thailand — 3:30AM ICT (Sunday, January 22)

Philippines — 4:30AM PHT (Sunday, January 22)

Whether you’re a fan of the ’90s classic anime or just want to enjoy Trigun Stampede in the English dub for accessibility purposes, there’s plenty of love going into this series.

Trigun Stampede is available exclusively on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023