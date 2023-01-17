Trigun Stampede Episode 3: Release Time, Where to Watch & More

Image: Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA

Trigun Stampede continues to dazzle fans as it approaches its third episode since premiering. It’s been a fun, exhilarating retelling of the 1990s classic anime and a visually stunning one at that. While we’ve so far been introduced to Vash the Stampede along with other memorable characters, and even glimpses of his twin brother in the wake of their shared past. It’s been a thrilling ride for us, but fans might be wondering when episode 3 of Trigun Stampede will release, the time it releases, and where they can catch it if they’ve not checked it out.

Trigun Stampede Episode 3 Air Date

Trigun Stampede will air episode 3 on Saturday, January 21st, at 8:30AM PT, or 11:30AM ET. This is part of a weekly airing basis so that viewers can digest each episode. For people eager to know when they can watch it but live outside these timezones, we’ve compiled a list below so you can know when you’ll be able to catch the thrilling next installment:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — 8:30AM PT (Saturday, January 21)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — 10:30AM CT (Saturday, January 21)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — 11:30AM ET (Saturday, January 21)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — 12:30PM AST (Saturday, January 21)

Brazil (Brasília Time) — 1:30PM BRT (Saturday, January 21)

UK and Ireland — 4:30PM GMT (Saturday, January 21)

Europe — 6:30PM CEST (Saturday, January 21)

Moscow — 7:30PM MSK (Saturday, January 21)

India — 10:00PM IST (Saturday, January 21)

Vietnam and Thailand — 11:30PM ICT (Saturday, January 21)

Philippines — 12:30AM PHT (Sunday, January 22)

Where to Watch Trigun Stampede Episode 3

Trigun Stampede episode 3 will release for streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu for American viewers. Crunchyroll is a strong recommendation if you like this and other iconic anime, with a constant flow of great new episodes.

While we most recently saw Vash encounter Gofsef and Father Nebraska, and we even got to see a thrilling confrontation between them. However, the episode ends on a dark note with a mysterious attack by deadly drones, with a more than passing resemblance to bacteriophage virus cells, seemingly a “lost technology” that we’ll surely see more of in future episodes.

- This article was updated on January 16th, 2023