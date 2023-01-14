Trigun Stampede Has a New Teaser for Episode 2: Here’s What We Know

Image: Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA

Trigun Stampede exploded onto the scene on January 7, 2023 as a spectacular new CGI anime. It’s one of the best-looking recent mainstream releases in a long time and is possibly the hottest anime of the new year. It follows Vash the Stampede, a gunslinging pacifist whose goofy demeanor fails to conceal his incredible talent as a shooter and combatant. Vash, joined by Meryl Stryfe, embarks on a journey that leads them to unsettling discoveries and deadly challenges. The latest teaser for episode 2 of Trigun Stampede indicates the show isn’t slowing down, either.

Trigun Stampede Episode 2 Teaser: Saturday Forecast Calls for a Humanoid Typhoon

In the teaser for episode 2 of Trigun Stampede, we see Vash encountering enemies from the original manga and anime, Father Nebraska, and his son, Gofsef. Nebraska is sporting a different design from how he appeared in the anime, but serves a similar role, commanding Gofsef to take down Vash for his enormous $$6,000,000 bounty.

Along with an incredibly well-animated sequence where Vash deftly dodges all of Gofsef’s attacks with acrobatic precision, we see a glimpse of the mysterious plant behind Nebraska and his son. In the final moments of the teaser, Gofsef’s cybernetic arm weapons and Nebraska’s rockets are fired upon Vash, and we can’t wait to see how it plays out.

When Will Trigun Stampede Episode 2 Come Out?

Trigun Stampede will release episode 2 on January 14, 2023, at 8:30AM PT, or 11:30AM ET on Crunchyroll. For viewers outside these timezones, this means:

Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) — 8:30AM PT (Saturday, January 14)

Central Time (Chicago, Regina) — 10:30AM CT (Saturday, January 14)

Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) — 11:30AM ET (Saturday, January 14)

Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) — 12:30PM AST (Saturday, January 14)

Brazil (Brasília Time) — 1:30PM BRT (Saturday, January 14)

UK and Ireland — 4:30PM GMT (Saturday, January 14)

Europe — 6:30PM CEST (Saturday, January 14)

Moscow — 7:30PM MSK (Saturday, January 14)

India — 10:00PM IST (Saturday, January 14)

Vietnam and Thailand — 11:30PM ICT (Saturday, January 14)

Philippines — 12:30AM PHT (Sunday, January 15)

Japan — 1:30AM JST (Sunday, January 15)

For those returning to the series after the 1998 original, there’s plenty to love about the show. The animation is lively and lifelike, with facial expressions being varied, movement feeling authentic, and none of the awkwardness and disingenuous feel of other CGI anime. Fans are also pleased about recent developments including fan favorites returning for the English dub, and it looks like this anime is here to ring in the new year with humor and a crazy amount of style as a modern retelling of a classic.

Trigun Stampede is available exclusively on Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on January 14th, 2023