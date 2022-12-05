Are you wondering why Twitter is faking Jenna Ortega quotes about things they like and about themselves, too? Jenna Ortega is the famous actress from the hit Netflix series Wednesday, Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise, and Lorraine in X. Everyone seems to be obsessed with her and the success she has had in 2022. So leave it to social media users to start a random trend saying what she is obsessed with based on a fake quote she gave in a non-existent interview. Here is everything you need to know about Twitter faking Jenna Ortega quotes about things they like and… themselves, too.

Twitter users are posting fake quotes about what Jenna Ortega is obsessed with. Topics range from the MOBA League of Legends to Billie Ellish’s album, Happier than Ever, to the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Jalen Hurts. The supposed quotes from Jenna Ortega always start with “I’ve been obsessed with…” and then include a side-by-side photo of Jenna with whatever topic she is obsessed with. Here are the top tweets from Twitter users about what Jenna Ortega is obsessed with.

Jenna Ortega is apparently obsessed with the album Boat Songs by Indie artist MJ Lenderman. His album is making rounds on YouTube and is extremely popular. Check him out. You may actually enjoy him yourself.

‘Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega reveals to Vogue that her favourite album of all time is ‘Boat Songs’ by MJ Lenderman:



“I’ve been obsessed with this album since it came out, I find it very underrated. MJ is truly a genius” pic.twitter.com/K7kVTgoZ6M — tony cock (@sophcolette) December 5, 2022

League of Legends came out when Jenna was 7, so this one is a bit of a stretch. But, hey, maybe she was really playing League of Legends as a kid? According to the post, her favorite champion is Yuumi.

"Wednesday"’s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favorite video game of all time is "League Of Legends".



“I’ve been obsessed with this game since it came out, it is really special. It's my favorite thing to do when i want to relax and turn my brain off.” pic.twitter.com/dGjNyZC4AO — I Keep It Taco 𓆏 (@IKeepItTaco) December 4, 2022

It looks like Jenna Ortega has picked a side in the console wars, and her choice may disappoint millions of her fans. Who can argue with value, though?

"Wednesday"’s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that she's subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate



“I’ve been obsessed with this service since it came out, it really is the best value in gaming." pic.twitter.com/jZm4jxypkr — Game Pass Counter (@gamepasscounter) December 5, 2022

We can see why Jenna Ortega is obsessed with Berserk because it is one of the best-selling manga series of all time. This Manga started before most of these Twitter users were born and continued until 2021.

"Wednesday"’s Jenna Ortega reveals in a new interview that her favourite Manga of all time is "Berserk".



“I’ve been obsessed with this manga, it is really special. It's my favorite thing to do when i want to relax and turn my brain off.” pic.twitter.com/pOxGz9osVi — Wictor (@Wictor2501) December 5, 2022

This tweet from a French user translates to Jenna Ortega’s obsession with the Stranger Things character Max and the actress who plays her, Sadie Sink, since Season 4. She is arguably everyone’s favorite character behind Hopper and Harrington.

Jenna Ortega (#Wednesday) a révélé que son personnage préféré dans #StrangerThings est Max.



“Je suis tellement obsédé par elle depuis la sortie de la saison 4. Sadie Sink a fait un travail tellement incroyable avec son personnage.” pic.twitter.com/mMyZaJtvmN — Stranger Things France (@StrangerThFRA) December 5, 2022

We haven’t seen any official response from Jenna or her team after Twitter users tagged her account to see if the quotes were really from her (which they aren’t). However, we will provide an update to this article with additional details.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022