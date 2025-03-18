U.S. Airman Charged with Murder in Death of South Dakota Woman Discovered by Hiker

In a surprising and tragic series of events, Quinterius Chappelle, a 24-year-old airman currently serving at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, has been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sahela Sangrait. Sangrait’s remains were found almost seven months after she was reported missing, sparking a joint investigation that has deeply affected the local community.

On March 15, authorities announced the arrest, with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) confirming that Chappelle was taken into custody on federal charges related to Sangrait’s death. According to jail records reviewed by PEOPLE, Chappelle was placed in the Pennington County Jail on March 14 at 11:41 p.m. local time.

The investigation into Sangrait’s death gained significant attention earlier this month when a hiker found her body in an area south of Hill City, South Dakota. This discovery led police to thoroughly examine the details surrounding her disappearance. The PCSO stated that investigators determined Sangrait was killed at the Air Force base and noted that “due to the jurisdiction of the crime, the case will be prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office.”

This investigation has been a collaborative effort involving several law enforcement agencies, including the Rapid City Police Department, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs Missing and Murdered Unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Sangrait’s remains were identified as those of the missing 21-year-old woman shortly after the hiker reported finding a “badly decomposed body” to authorities on March 4. Sangrait was last known to be staying with a friend in Eagle Butte before she disappeared on August 10, 2024. She had plans to travel to California at the time.

In a heartbreaking development, a GoFundMe campaign was launched after police confirmed her identity to help cover funeral expenses. The page described Sangrait, who was affectionately called “Shy,” as a “beautiful, inclusive, and mesmerizing spirit” who “faced life’s challenges head-on with a smile on her face.” The description also highlighted her intelligence, humor, and the positive impact she had on those around her, stating, “We are all so lucky to know her.”

As the investigation moves forward, many are eager for more information about this tragic case, which has raised questions about the events leading up to Sangrait’s death and the actions that resulted in Chappelle’s arrest. At this time, it is unclear whether Chappelle has hired a lawyer to address the charges against him.

