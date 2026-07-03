Warner Bros. wins bidding war for rights to creepy internet sensation ‘Siren Head’

Warner Bros. officially secured the rights to the internet horror icon Siren Head following a competitive bidding war, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. This creature, a tall and thin predator with two sirens for a head, was created by artist Trevor Henderson and has become a massive sensation online. With this move, the studio aims to tap into the specific type of digital-first content that has been performing incredibly well with younger audiences lately.

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Brian Duffield is attached to direct the film, and he is also writing the screenplay alongside Zach Cregger. Duffield has already proven his ability to handle intense, atmospheric projects with his work on the sci-fi horror film No One Will Save You. He also directed the upcoming survival thriller Whalefall, which tells the story of a scuba diver trapped in the belly of a whale. That movie, featuring Josh Brolin and Austin Abrams, is scheduled to open in the fall.

Cregger is currently viewed as a major creative force in the industry after writing and directing the breakout hit Weapons, which earned an Oscar for Amy Madigan. Horror fans also recognize him for writing and directing Barbarians, which was well-received upon its release. He is currently working on a reboot of Resident Evil that arrives in theaters in September and will also feature Austin Abrams.

It is clear why Warner Bros. wants to bring this specific character to the big screen

We have seen a clear trend of internet-born concepts finding massive success in theaters. The movie Backrooms, which was brought to life by 20-year-old director Kane Parsons, proved that a YouTube sensation could become a genuine hit for A24. Another example is the horror project Obsession, created by 26-year-old Curry Barker, who also built his audience on YouTube.

Studios are clearly paying attention to the data. Recent studies show that Gen Z has become the most consistent audience in Hollywood. They are visiting cinemas more frequently than millennials and are far outpacing Gen Xers and baby boomers when it comes to theater attendance. By grabbing the rights to a character like Siren Head, Warner Bros. is positioning itself to capture that growing demographic.

Coming out on top of a five-studio bidding war with a massive, multi-million-dollar deal, Warner Bros. Pictures has picked up the underlying rights to #SirenHead, a viral horror sensation created by creature designer Trevor Henderson that centers on a tall, rotting skeletal… pic.twitter.com/refLqnwWgr — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 1, 2026

Cregger, Duffield, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, and Scott Glassgold are all serving as producers for the film. Meanwhile, the original creator of the character, Trevor Henderson, will serve as an executive producer to help oversee the transition from the internet to the big screen.

The visual design of the character is inherently unsettling, and it has the potential to be a top-tier cinematic experience if handled correctly. With such a strong team of horror-focused creators involved, it will be interesting to see how they expand on the lore that Henderson originally built.

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