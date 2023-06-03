What Earth is Miles Morales From? Across the Spider-Verse

Image: Sony Pictures Entertainment

The epic and emotionally-charged story of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse unfolds across multiple parallel dimensions, many of which are given specific numbered designations throughout the film to help the audience keep track of where they are. This begs the question, which of the infinite universes of the multiverse was Miles Morales born in? Here’s what Earth Miles Morales is from in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

What Earth is Miles Morales from in Across the Spider-Verse

Early on in Across the Spider-Verse, it’s established that Miles’ native dimension is known as Earth 1610. This means that the events of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse unfolded on Earth-1610 as well. While most fans won’t read anything more into this number, comic-savvy viewers will probably recognize this as a reference to Miles’ history in the comics.

Within Marvel Comics continuity, Miles is native to the Ultimate Universe, also known as Earth-1610. Much like in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610 was killed in a battle against several of his greatest villains, forcing Miles to step up and defend New York in Peter’s place. Earth-1610 would later be destroyed in the 2015 crossover event Secret Wars, but Miles and his family would survive and settle on Earth-616, aka the Prime Universe.

Although Miles is from Earth-1610, Across the Spider-Verse‘s ending reveals that he is deeply connected to another universe. In an attempt to stop Miles from preventing his father’s “canon” demise at the hands of the Spot, Miguel O’Hara reveals that the spider that gave Miles his powers originated from Earth-42, making Miles an interdimensional anomaly. Miles is later sent to this dimension by the machine the Spider-Society uses to travel the multiverse and captured by Earth-42’s Miles, who has assumed the identity of the Prowler.

While Across the Spider-Verse ends with Miles still trapped on Earth-42, a team of Spider-Men led by Gwen and Peter B. Parker is seen traveling to Earth-42 to rescue him. This team, in turn, is being tracked by Miguel O’Hara, Jessica Drew, and Ben Reilly.

- This article was updated on June 2nd, 2023