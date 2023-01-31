What is the Infinity Pool Streaming Date and Where to Watch?

Image: Elevation Pictures

Infinity Pool is generating buzz as the current hot horror flick due to its controversial content, great cast, and a familiar name in the director’s chair. It’s a Canadian project distributed by Elevation Pictures, and despite having premiered only recently at Sundance, it made its way into cinemas on January 27, 2023. For those concerned about accessibility, and crowds, or just prefer watching Infinity Pool in the comfort of their home, you might be wondering when you can watch it on your favorite streaming service.

What Streaming Service Has Infinity Pool?

Infinity Pool has yet to have a wider release beyond its January 22, 2023, Sundance premiere and last week’s theatrical release in North America. However, for Canadian viewers of the film, Cronenberg’s previous projects are both available on Netflix and it’s a strong bet that Infinity Pool will eventually be added to the service as well.

In the United States though, it’s uncertain what service will have it, as his previous film Antiviral is on Hulu, while Possessor is on Tubi. If you’re looking to keep to one streaming service, it might be worthwhile to consider trying to watch it on Canadian Netflix similar to how you would have been able to watch Better Call Saul on UK Netflix. We will keep this post updated with any new information.

When Will Infinity Pool Be Available to Stream?

There’s not a firm release date in place but given the current trend of putting films on streaming VOD 45 days after their theatrical release, we can expect it to come out in the middle of March 2023. Canadian viewers can likely expect the film to release on Netflix while American viewers should check for updates leading up to the release. Keep in mind, it’s not suitable for all ages.

Infinity Pool released in cinemas on January 27, 2023, after its debut at the Sundance Film Festival on January 22, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023