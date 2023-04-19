When Do New Episodes of Demon Slayer Come Out? Release Schedule, Times, Dub & Sub Details

April 19th, 2023 by Drew Kopp
Some members of the Hashira in Demon Slayer
Image: Crunchyroll

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular shonen anime out right now, and its third season is adapting one of the series’ most pivotal storylines, the Swordsmith Village arc. With the anime inching closer to the grand finale of Demon Slayer‘s story, fans want to know when and where new episodes will air. Here’s everything we know about the release schedule for new episodes of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 3’s Release Schedule

Demon-Slayer-Season-3-Poster
Image: Ufotable. Inc

Episodes of Demon Slayer‘s third season began airing in Japan on Sunday, April 9th, 2023, at 11:15 Japanese Standard Time across several local networks. Since then, new episodes have consistently aired on Sundays at 11:15 JST. Barring any delays, here’s when new episodes of Demon Slayer will air in Japan.

Demon Slayer EpisodesAir Dates
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 1April 9th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 2April 16th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 3April 23rd, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 4April 30th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 5May 7th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 6May 14th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 7May 21st, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 8May 28th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 9June 4th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 10June 11th, 2023
Demon Slayer Season 3: Episode 11June 18th. 2023

Demon Slayer International Release Times

Demon-Slayer-Watch-Order
Image: Ufotable. Inc

Fortunately, Demon Slayer fans living outside won’t have to wait long to see episodes of the series subtitled in their native language. New episodes of Demon Slayer will be released on Crunchyroll at the same time as they premiere in Japan. For those who want to know when Demon Slayer episodes will be dropping in their local time zone, here’s a guide to all the times that Demon Slayer episodes will arrive in other countries.

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)7:15 AM PST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)9:15 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)10:15 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)11:15 AM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)11:15 AM BST
UK and Ireland3:15 PM GMT
Europe4:15 PM CEST
Moscow5:15 PM MSK
India7:45 PM IST

When Will Demon Slayer’s Third Season be Dubbed?

Demon-Slayer-Season-3-Episode-1-Release
Image: Ufotable, Inc.

Unfortunately for fans who’ve grown fond of the English dub of Demon Slayer, there’s currently no information about when the third season will be dubbed. However, it has been confirmed that Demon Slayer‘s third season will get an English dub, with all of the series’ English voice actors returning to play their roles.

Given the massive popularity of the series, it’s only a matter of time until Demon Slayer‘s third season is dubbed. Until then, fans can watch the English dub of Demon Slayer’s first two seasons on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

- This article was updated on April 19th, 2023

