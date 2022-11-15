Are you wondering when Carl dies in The Walking Dead? The award-winning show has been on since 2010 and will have 177 episodes by its concluding season. Unfortunately, during its 11-season run, there have been countless deaths of minor and major characters, so it may be hard to remember how and when Carl died. Nevertheless, here is everything you need to know about Carl’s death in The Walking Dead and its impact on the series.

When Does Carl Die in the Walking Dead?

Carl dies during episode 9, which is season 8’s midseason premiere. “Honor,” one of the best episodes in the series, aired on February 25, 2018. This episode is the last appearance of Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes in the series. It was directed by Greg Nicotero, one of the series’s most popular directors.

How Does Carl Die in The Walking Dead?

In “Honor,” we see in a flashback that Carl was bitten by a walker when he and Siddiq fought off an attack in the wood. Carl slowly deteriorates due to his bite but never lets this change his attitude and outlook. He wrote sad but mature letters to characters like Rick, Michonne, Negan, and Judith that will continue to impact their lives in a positive light for years to come. Ultimately, Carl decided to take his own life, so his loved ones didn’t have to. While his death may impact Rick and Michonne forever, he at least spared them this horrific action.

What Impact Does Carl’s Death Have in The Walking Dead?

Carl always got a bad rap for being a bratty kid that offered nothing to the series, but we’d be hard-pressed to find a better adult. Carl was often the voice of reason in a world filled with adults who, quite honestly, never made the right choices. He took on way more responsibility than a kid his age should ever have to, and he did it with style. He sacrificed his mind and body during his time in The Walking Dead. Protecting his group, ensuring a loved one didn’t turn into a walker, and sparing those around him the burden of death by killing himself are just a few examples of his courageous actions. He was why countless lives were saved and changed how his father viewed the world.

RIP to one of the most remarkable characters in the series. Tip your hat and practice your best meme CARL! in his honor… CARL!

The eleventh season of The Walking Dead is currently airing on AMC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022