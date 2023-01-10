When Does The Spy X Family Movie Premier? – Release Date & Where To Stream

For fans of the wild and wacky adventures of Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger, the announcement of a Second Season, alongside a Movie adaption of Spy X Family could be the most exciting media of the year. As fans gather around their television set to watch these increasingly exciting adventures, they may wonder when more is coming.

Thankfully, there is some information regarding the newest season and the film adaptation of this popular Manga franchise. Thankfully, we don’t need to be masters of disguise to get more information about these upcoming parts, as we have a bit of information to help fans get more excited than ever.

Spy X Family Movie & Season 2 – Release Date

While recently announced by Crunchyroll, fans still may need to wait a bit longer before having the chance to start streaming these new episodes and film. With a rough 2023 date, that could mean we could see this as soon as a month from now, or by the end of the year.

However, it seems that they may be aiming for a Q2 Release Date for the Second Season of the Anime, with a currently unknown release date for the upcoming film. With a confirmed release date within 2023, film buffs can finally see their favorite series on the big screen with its first theatrical release.

Spy X Family Movie & Season 2 – Where To Stream

As viewers await the newest season, they may be wondering where they can stream it, alongside the upcoming film. As per the first season, fans can view this upcoming season on Crunchyroll once it finally releases.

For fans patiently awaiting the film adaptation, however, it seems that it will be making a Theatrical Run before it becomes available on the popular anime streaming service. However, there is a chance that it may stream simultaneously alongside its theatrical run, but details are still cloudy on that half yet.

It seems that the fan-favorite Cruise Arc will be covered in the upcoming season, and not many details regarding the new movie have been released yet, so keep your eyes peeled on our Spy X Family section to learn more as details begin to trickle down the pipeline.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023