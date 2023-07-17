When is the Sweet Reincarnation English Dub Release Date?

Here's the Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 schedule so you know when to expect new English Dubs!

July 17th, 2023 by Matthew Kevin Mitchell
©Nozomu Koryu, TO Books./Sweet Reincarnation Project

Crunchyroll announced their Summer 2023 simulcast lineup, which included English dubs for popular anime adaptations like Sweet Reincarnation. However, Crunchyroll didn’t release dates when we can expect these anime series to receive English dubs. Will we get one episode at a time, or will they release them all simultaneously? The answer to this question will dictate when viewers begin to watch the series, making it essential. So here’s when you can expect the Sweet Reincarnation English Dub release date and the cast and crew who will bring it to life.

Sweet Reincarnation English Dub: Release Date and Time

Pastry-Mill-Morteln-in-Sweet-Reincarnation
©Nozomu Koryu, TO Books./Sweet Reincarnation Project

The first episode of Sweet Reincarnation will receive an English dub on July 17, 2023. From there, it is a matter of waiting for Crunchyroll to announce the release of the remaining English dub episodes. Once we know more, we will update this guide with an English Dub release schedule, so you know when to expect new English Dubs, so stay tuned!

Sweet Reincarnation English Dub Cast and Crew

Crunchyroll has released the full details of the English Dub Cast and Crew, and I am pretty excited about the names I am seeing. My excited is because the main cast for the English Dub of Sweet Reincarnation includes names from other popular anime series and should sound familiar to you.

English Dub Main Cast:

English Dub Supporting Cast:

  • Agnes: Cassie Ewulu
  • Josephine: Thi Le
  • Priest: Randy Pearlman
  • God: Sarah Natochenny
  • Patissier: Shawn Gann

English Dub Crew:

  • ADR Director: Shawn Gann
  • ADR Producer: Colleen Clinkenbeard
  • ADR Script Writers: Heather Walker, Audrey Drake Rigg
  • ADR Engineer: Zachary Davis

You can watch new episodes of Sweet Reincarnation Season 1 on Crunchyroll every Monday.

- This article was updated on July 17th, 2023

