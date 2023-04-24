When Will ‘Scream 6’ be on Paramount Plus and Streaming Services?

Image: Paramount Pictures, Project X Entertainment, and Radio Silence Productions

Are you wondering when Scream 6 will be on Paramount Plus and streaming services? The latest installment of the iconic horror franchise had a very successful theatrical release. It was in the theater for 45 days and grossed more money than any of the other installments. This bodes well for the Scream franchise, and we hope it continues. However, until then, you can now watch Scream 6 at home using streaming services like Paramount Plus.

When Can You Watch ‘Scream 6’ on Paramount Plus and Streaming Services?

In Scream 6, the survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter in New York City. However, Ghostface has other plans, and soon they will fight for their lives in an unfamiliar city, surrounded by strangers. Who will live, who will die, and who will dawn the mask in the latest installment?

If you subscribe to Paramount Plus, you can watch Scream 6 for free starting April 25, 2023, at 12:00 AM EDT. Paramount Plus also has all the previous five installments of the Scream franchise. So if you need to catch up on any of the movies or want to have a binge-watch session leading up to Scream 6, you can do so.

If you don’t have a Paramount Plus subscription, you can sign up for the free trial, which lasts for seven days. This is more than enough time to watch the Scream franchise before you need to renew for the total monthly cost (the cheapest plan is $4.99/month).

If you do not want to subscribe to Paramount Plus, you can buy Scream 6 from streaming services like Amazon Video starting April 25, 2023, at 12:00 AM EDT. Scream 6 will be available in Standard Definition, High Definition, and Ultra High Definition formats. Regardless of which formation you choose, the cost to purchase Scream 6 is $19.99.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023