Reality shows are entertaining because of the unexpected and crazy people that participate. However, seeing those people having to play trust games and physical challenges while each of them tries to come up with strategies to throw the others under the bus? That’s what is really exciting. Looking where to watch Survivor season 44? You came to the right place.

How to Stream Survivor Season 44?

Survivor is one of the most popular reality shows out there (and probably the greatest of them), so it’s not a surprise it’s having its 44th season in 2023. Starting on March first, the newest season of the show will be available to watch on Paramount Plus live as they air and stream right after. If you want to check out the previous seasons first, Paramount is also the perfect place for that, as it has the other 43.

Even though they don’t have the whole collection as Paramount Plus does, other streamings also have some of the seasons in their catalog. Hulu, Pluto TV, and Netflix have some seasons available and can help you get a feel for the show. Buying some of them on Apple TV or Vudu is also an option.

What is Survivor About?

Forget shows like Halo; this is what people should be watching on Paramount Plus. A group of people is gathered at a remote destination around the world (even though recently the chosen location has only been Fiji) and is divided into tribes. They have to survive together, building shelters and finding food while they compete against the other tribe until there’s only one survivor left.

Alice in Borderland‘s creator wishes he could make challenges as creative and cool as the ones in Survivor. But the best part is definitely the cast. Some people simply are very quirky, in the best possible way, and the editing works wonders to show that. So seeing them clash against each other is a blast.

Season 44 is set in Fiji again and has the football player Brandon Cottom as a returning participant in the cast.

- This article was updated on March 1st, 2023