‘While the NFL star has never made it to the Super Bowl’: Josh Allen scores big with Hailee Steinfeld’s marriage in California ceremony

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and acclaimed actress Hailee Steinfeld exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Southern California on Saturday. The wedding brought together the worlds of professional football and Hollywood, with both 29-year-old Allen and 28-year-old Steinfeld choosing their shared home state for the celebration.

Recommended Videos

According to HuffPost, the ceremony, which was kept under tight wraps, was revealed through photographs obtained by People magazine. Steinfeld was captured wearing a white strapless gown as she walked down the aisle, with images also showing the couple sharing their first kiss as husband and wife.

While the NFL star has never made it to the Super Bowl, his personal life has reached new heights with this union. The couple’s relationship, which became public in spring 2023 when they were spotted dining together in New York City, has quickly evolved into a marriage that combines the talents of two successful individuals in their respective fields.

The timeline reveals a quick progression from dating to marriage

The relationship between Allen and Steinfeld developed rapidly over the past year. After their initial public appearance in New York City, Steinfeld became a regular presence at Bills home games. Their engagement took place during the Bills’ bye week in November, with Allen proposing on a scenic California cliff overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen tied the knot in California on May 31, 2025, after engaging in November 2024. The couple, who debuted their relationship in July 2024, celebrated with an intimate yet extravagant wedding surrounded by family. pic.twitter.com/c9MuED3tmA — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) June 2, 2025

The couple’s commitment to their professional lives remained strong throughout their courtship. Allen maintained his focus on football, attending the Bills’ voluntary spring practices that began on Tuesday, even with the wedding approaching. He is scheduled to return to his media duties during the mandatory sessions beginning June 10.

Their public appearances together increased in recent months, with the couple making a notable appearance at the NFL Awards ceremony in February. During this event, Allen acknowledged Steinfeld while accepting the league’s MVP honor. They were also seen together at the after-party following the premiere of Steinfeld’s movie “Sinners.”

The wedding date itself became a subject of speculation when Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins accidentally revealed it would be May 31 during a March interview. He later retracted his statement, claiming he had no knowledge of the actual date, in an apparent attempt to maintain the couple’s privacy.

For Steinfeld, this marriage marks another milestone in a career that began at age 10. Her professional achievements include an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress for her role in the Coen brothers’ 2010 remake of “True Grit.” The actress has continued to build her career in both acting and music, making her a recognized name in the entertainment industry.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy