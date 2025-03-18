White House Fires Back At Lawmaker’s Request to Return Statue of Liberty to France

In an unexpected twist of transatlantic relations, the White House has firmly declared that there are no plans to return the Statue of Liberty to France, dismissing a recent call from a French member of the European Parliament. During a press briefing on March 17, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded sharply to a proposal made by French politician Raphaël Glucksmann, stating, “Absolutely not,” when asked about the statue’s return.

Leavitt’s response came after Glucksmann expressed his belief on March 16 that the United States no longer exemplifies the values represented by the iconic monument. “Give us back the Statue of Liberty,” Glucksmann demanded during a speech, later adding, “It was our gift to you. But apparently you despise her. So she will be happy here with us.”

Leavitt, 27, didn’t shy away from elaborating on the historical significance of the Statue of Liberty, subtly reminding those listening of the U.S. and France’s alliance during World War II. “My advice to that unnamed low-level French politician would be to remind them that it’s only because of the United States of America that the French are not speaking German right now,” she said, reinforcing the sentiment that the statue remains a representation of American values, as opposed to its perceived detachment.

While Glucksmann’s comments seemed to echo a broader critique of American policies and values today, Leavitt suggested that France should show gratitude instead. “They should be grateful,” she remarked, positioning the conversation around the statue as not just historical, but a matter of current dynamics in U.S.-France relations.

The Statue of Liberty, which was unveiled on October 28, 1886, was originally a gift from France to the United States, intended as a symbol of freedom, inspiration, and hope. Its significance is underscored by details such as its crown, which represents light with spikes evoking sun rays, and a tablet inscribed with the date of American independence.

Politically, Glucksmann’s statement about the statue’s return appears to lack grounding in legal reality. According to Politico, the statue is formally a property of the U.S. government, rendering any demands for its return more symbolic than actionable. The uproar over comments regarding the statue could also have implications for diplomatic relations between U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, who met in February to discuss several pressing international issues, including aid to Ukraine.

