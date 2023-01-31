Image: DC, Warner Bros. Discovery

In an effort to unify live-action and animated projects, DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced one of the first DC Universe animated series, Creature Commandos. According to Gunn’s announcement of the new DCU slate, the first project was this animated show which is expected to drop by 2024 or early 2025.

Interestingly, Gunn noted a crucial point concerning the upcoming DCU animated projects. The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director mentioned: “Something we’re going to do that’s a little bit

different at DC is we’re going to have characters move into animation, out of animation, usually having the same actor play their voice as who plays them in live-action.”

This means that Creature Commandos may include cameos from Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller and Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt. Furthermore, the aforementioned point opens up the possibility of these new characters foraying into live-action DCU projects in the future.

Creature Commandos Show Details, Team Origin, Powers, Members, And More

As per multiple sources, Creature Commandos will have seven episodes, all of which are written by James Gunn. During the announcement, Gunn also revealed a first look at the team’s seven members. This hints at the show already being in earlier stages of development.

The official first look at the team showcased characters like Nina Mazursky, Rick Flag Sr., Dr. Phosphorus, G.I. Robot, Frankenstein, Bride of Frankenstein, and Weasel. According to The Direct, the Bride is expected to be the lead character. However, it is possible that Rick Flag Sr. may lead the team in terms of tactical planning.

Creature Commandos Team

In the comics, the Creature Commandos team debuted in 1980’s Weird War Tales #93. While there had been many iterations of this team involving multiple members, initially, the group of metahumans was based around the World War 2 timeline. However, the DCU animated series may change the timeline of the team.

Rick Flag, Sr.

In certain iterations, Rick Flag, Sr. had been portrayed as the father of Col. Rick Flag, whom we know from the Suicide Squad films. However, in the Prime Earth universe (currently), the character was the grandfather of the Colonel.

According to his recent appearance in Suicide Squad Vol 5, Rick Flag, Sr. was immortal and associated with Task Force X. However, in New Earth reality, Flag Sr. was a typical fighter pilot. If Creature Commandos‘ version of the character is indeed related to Rick Flag of The Suicide Squad (2021), then the series may base Flag Sr. as showcased in the Prime Earth reality.

Bride of Frankenstein

Based on the lore of Frankenstein’s monster, the Bride in DC Comics is an agent of the Superhuman Advanced Defense Executive (S.H.A.D.E.). The character debuted in 2011’s Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. #1, and had abilities based on her zombie-esque powers. She had the default collection of powers like superhuman strength, super speed, enhanced durability, stamina, and more. Additionally, the Bride also appears to function without eating or breathing as she is technically ‘undead.’

According to the comics, the character has a complex relationship with Frankenstein’s Monster due to the fate of their son. Unlike in the comics, the Bride will lead Creature Commandos in the series, per The Direct’s claims.

Frankenstein

Like his Bride, Frank was also an agent of S.H.A.D.E. In DC Comics, Frankenstein’s monster has the exact origin of the pop-culturally renowned version of the character. Interestingly, Frankenstein’s debut in DC Comics was in 1948’s Detective Comics #135, where he was introduced as Ivan.

However, the modernized version of the character was introduced in 2011’s Frankenstein, Agent of S.H.A.D.E. #1. Like his Bride, Frank has the same set of powers in addition to his prowess over swords. In the comics, Frank was the one who led the Creature Commandos.

Nina Mazursky

Like most of the team members, Mazursky was also associated with S.H.A.D.E. She served as a scientist in the organization and was responsible for creating a few team members. In the comics, she was an amphibious creature who had to rely on her water-filled helmet to survive on land.

While the character is not an expert in combat, being an amphibian, she is pretty spry as a swimmer. Additionally, Mazursky possesses an impressive intellect as a scientist.

G.I. Robot

These are a series of robots developed by the US Military to fight in World War II. Depending on the version, these robots may have various abilities, including superstrength, superspeed, enhanced endurance, weapons, and other gadgets. More advanced versions in recent comics also could blast energy projectiles.

In the comics, Jungle Automatic Killer – Experimental II or JAKE II was the first G.I. Robot to join the Creature Commandos. However, it is unclear if the robot in the series will be called JAKE II.

Alexander Sartorius (Dr. Phosphorus)

Like most members of this team, Dr. Alexander Sartorius has different origins as Dr. Phosphorus. Essentially, this character has radiation-based powers with which he can induce radiation poisoning in people by touching them. He has also manipulated radiation or formed energy projections in certain instances.

Compared to the other team members, Dr. Phosphorus is entirely evil. However, it is unclear if Gunn’s take on these characters will make them morally ambiguous.

Weasel

This is the only character in the team who has already made his live-action debut with James Gunn’s first DC project, i.e., 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Weasel in the comics was actually a serial killer named John Monroe. However, the live-action version was set up as a metahuman who was transformed into a humanoid weasel.

As of now, it is not known if the character will be the same version portrayed by Sean Gunn in The Suicide Squad (2021).

While details are scarce, especially regarding the continuity and pre-existing connections of characters like Rick Flag, Sr., and the Weasel, it is possible that this team will start as a Task Force X replacement following the aftermath of Peacemaker Season 1. Since the 2022 series will likely have some connection to the DCU due to recurring characters like Amanda Waller and Emilia Harcourt, it is possible that the Suicide Squad was disbanded. Furthermore, it is plausible that due to the public revelation of A.R.G.U.S. secrets by Waller’s daughter in Peacemaker S1, she will now look into temporary alternative teams to do her bidding till Task Force X can be reinstated.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023